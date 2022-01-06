To Suggest Omicron Is Just Mild Disease Is Dangerous, Says WHO

The number of Omicron cases increasing rapidly across the world and it is said that Omicron is just a mild disease. Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and WHO's Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said, "Yes, oversimplified narratives can be dangerous. While we see a lower risk of hospitalisation compared to Delta, to suggest that Omicron is just a mild disease is dangerous. Case are astounding even with lower risk, we will see hospitals overwhelmed. Please be careful." Here is the tweet.

WHO on many occasions warned the governments to take necessary actions to contain the spread of Omicron cases.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 90,928 cases and 325 deaths. The Omicron tally stands at 2630. The government of India is taking all the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases.

Know about Omicron:

The Omicron variant is less severe when compared to Delta. CDC expects that anyone with Omicron infection can spread the virus to others, even if they are vaccinated or don’t have symptoms. It is very important to wear mask and follow the COVID-19 protocol.

