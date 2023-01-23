Stronger, Better Vi GIGAnet in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Offers Superior Network Experience with Faster Speed

Hyderabad: Leading telecom service provider, Vi has enhanced network experience for its customers in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana (AP&T) on the back of multiple network strengthening initiatives enabling faster speeds. Vi has deployed an additional 1800MHz spectrum band on all 11000 sites in the two states enabling customers to enjoy faster downloads, uploads, streaming while they work, study, socialise, access entertainment, ecommerce and other digital services on the network.

In the last one year, Vi has added over 660 new sites, added capacity to the existing 6201 sites and augmented spectrum in all 11000 sites in AP&T. These network enhancements will enable its customers to stay confidently connected at all times. Vi has rolled out a creative campaign to communicate the benefits of the stronger Vi GIGAnet to customers in AP&T. The campaign invites customers in the two states to experience 2x faster speeds on Vi GIGAnet.

Speaking about the initiative, Siddhartha Jain, Cluster Business Head, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Vodafone Idea said, “In line with our ongoing campaign, I would like to extend an invitation to all mobile phone users in AP&T to enjoy a superior, upgraded network experience with 2x faster speeds on Vi GIGAnet. We have undertaken multiple initiatives over the past year to widen our coverage as well as strengthen network capacity across the length and breadth of the two states. Vi customers can choose from a bouquet of plans that allow every member of the family to do more and get more on the Vi network. As we continue our endeavour towards 5G readiness, we remain committed to offer the best products and services enabling our customers to thrive in a digital world”.

Deployment of additional 1800 MHz on all 11,000 sites and additional 2500 MHz on over 3000 sites has enhanced speeds for Vi customers in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. Third party network audit certification and customer experience measurement validator ValuConnex has certified that Vi GIGAnet delivered 2x faster speeds post the deployment of additional spectrum across 1800 MHz, 2100 Mhz and 2500 MHz bands. The audit was carried out to test speeds in September 2022 as against October 2021.