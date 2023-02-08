SRL Wow Friends Calendar Unveiled in Kolkata

The City of Joy witnessed the launch of the most celebrated lifestyle calendar of the recently at open air roof-top banquet of Bagha Jatin via an elaborate launch event. The Calendar is Produced jointly by SRL Motion Pictures Entertainment & Friends Communication.

Directed & Produced by Sarbajit Ghosh, this calendar saw Women from different professions working in it as models, from student, business women, professional Celebrity actress to engineer, writer, or HR manager of a multinational company.

Notably, actress Nisha Poddar, Lead of Sun Bangla's 'Devi' serial has featured with Sarbajit in the 1st page of the calendar in a Valentine's theme. Apart from this, Nisha is presently acting in an important role in the recently launched serial 'Mon Deetey Chai' on Zee Bangla.

Apart from being an initiative of women empowerment, the project happens to look beyond fashion. It is also a philanthropic project aiming at the welfare & betterment of orphans, children & the elderly.

The Special Guests to launch the Calendar along with Sarbajit were eminent Producer & the Vice President of the Film Federation of India, Shri Firdausul Hasan; Shri Sourav Roy, Kolkata's South Zonal Head of Reliance Jio Broadband; & Police Officer Shri Debmalya Bhattacharya.

The calendar was unveiled in presence of the models of the calendar, namely Riya Chakraborty (Shreya of Star Jalsha's Gatchhora fame), Sanchari Roy, Rupa Kumari Ram, Neha Dey & Sujata Routh, to name a few.

Sarbajit, who has produced, composed for & sung with eminent singers like Anupam Roy, Rupankar Bagchi, Iman Chakraborty & Akriti Kakkar said, "It was my intention to highlight the inner beauty that emerges from the personality of these women associated with various professions, not just outwardly. Moreover, it has always been my motto to work hard for the welfare of the elderly who are shamelessly forsaken by their ungrateful children, & orphans who have been forsaken by their lusty parents."

Nisha said "I feels great to be the main face of the calendar this year, as in the previous years eminent actresses such as Moubani Sorcar, Mumtaz Sorcar, Sohini Guha Roy & Arkoja Acharya have also featured in it. Also I'm happy to be a part of this philanthropic project. It has a great purpose to help."

In the words of Firdausul Hasan, "I wish Sarbajit & his all the very best for such creative, innovative & noble initiative".

The four pages of wall calendar each consisting of three months in them donning various fashion apparel & apparels appropriate for various festival & seasonal themes of India. The images depicting New Year & Valentine's in Western lounge wear outfit; Summer in chiffon saree; Independence Day theme in salwar kurta; & finally Durga Puja , Diwali & christmas innovatively merged in one page having traditional bengali saree for Durga Puja agomoni, north indian lengha choli for Diwali, & long red gown with santa cap for Christmas!

The Photography of the calendar has been done by Ranit Pradhan & Subhadip Patra while Subhajit Nandy & Priyam Baksi were the editors.

Also to be noted, that this SRL Calendar in probably the 1st fashion & lifestyle calendar of the Tollywood (Bangla film industry) glamour industry since it started from 2016, hence can be called the Pioneer in this.