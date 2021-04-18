Sri Rama Navami Significance, Rama Mantras To Chant

Sri Rama Navami celebrated the birth of Lord SriRama. Lord SriRama appeared in the month of Chaitra, on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha so, this day is celebrated as Sri Rama Navami. This year we celebrate this festival on April 21, 2021.

SriRama Navami significance:

This festival celebrates the birth of Rama the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. He was born in Ayodhya to Kaushalya and Dasaratha. Dasaratha had three wives: Kaushalya, Kaikeyi and Sumitra but he had no children. Vashishtha Maharishi advised, the king to perform a Putra Kameshti Yagam. As a result, Kaushalya gave birth to Rama, Bharata born to Kaikeyi and Sumitra gave birth to Lakshmana and Shatrughna.

In the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamilnadu, people come out and play with sticks. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, people consume ‘Panakam’ which is made of jaggery. In the states of Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand the devotees visit the Jagannath temple.

Rama Mantras To Chant:

On this day, Devotees fast throughout the day and remember Sri Rama by chanting his holy name or hearings from the Ramayana.