Sri Rama Navami 2022: Check Date, Time and Importance

SriRama Navami 2022: On Sunday, April 10, 2022, Ram Navami 2022 will be observed. The birth anniversary of Lord Ram is celebrated on Ram Navami, one of the most important Hindu festivals. Lord Ram was born on the Navami Tithi of the Chaitra month's Shukla Paksha. Every year on this day, Lord Ram's birthday is commemorated. Lord Ram was born in the middle of the Hindu day, during the Madhyahna period.

On April 10, 2022, the Ram Navami Puja Muhurat is between 11:06 AM and 01:39 PM. On April 10, 2022, at 01:23 a.m., the Ram Navami Tithi begins and finishes at 03:15 a.m. on April 11, 2022.

Also Read: Does Full Tank Petrol Cause Explosion, Here's The Truth

For the convenience of Lord Ram devotees, the following is the Ram Navami fasting date and time:

Ram Navami Sunday, April 10, 2022 Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat 11:06 AM to 01:39 PM Duration 02 Hours 33 Mins Sita Navami May 10, 2022 Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment 12:23 PM Navami Tithi Begins 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022 Navami Tithi Ends 03:15 AM on Apr 11, 2022

Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Ram, and the Ram Navami celebrations there are spectacular. Devotees travel from all over the world to Ayodhya. Devotees visit Ram temple to partake in birthday festivities after having a holy dip in the Sarayu River.

Importance of Ram Navami Fasting

According to Hindu holy traditions, Lord Ram was born on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Lord Ram is regarded as Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar (incarnation). Chanting Lord Ram Mantras is thought to aid in the removal of all sins and the blessing of health, money, and success.