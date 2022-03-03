Squirrel Solutions launches India's first children's book NFT 7 Colors of Holi authored by Tulika Singh

Squirrel Solutions facilitated the first public NFT launch of '7 Colors of Holi' authored by Tulika Singh. This is also India’s first children's book NFT launched at the National Science Book Fair by the Union Minister of State (Independent) for Science & Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh at Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate Science exhibition organised between February 22 to 28, 2022. He congratulated the author for innovative efforts. Dr. Singh is also the MoS Earth Sciences and MoS Space & Atomic Energy.

Squirrel Solutions helps brands set up NFT portals including web3 onboarding, minting, pricing, listing and launch. For creators end to end NFTs as a service is a developing category.

NFT development is a big industry that has unlocked countless opportunities for businesses, users, investors, and ordinary people. Indian start-ups are creating a lot of buzz already in this space and have a big role to play in how the blockchain technology story shapes up. Bangalore based Squirrel Solutions is taking this to the next level by facilitating creators and brands to leverage NFTs as the first step towards building their Metaverse presence.

Author Tulika Singh says, this is probably the first NFT of India which represents the true value of the festival of colour. This is also India's first children's book NFT.

Talking about the book, Tulika Singh says that the new generation forgot their reading habit. It is important to develop it again in children. They must be aware of Indian rich culture and heritage. 'Ashwatha Tree', anchored by Tulika, wants to remind young children about their rich heritage and is on a mission to publish 100 books. 21 books with rich pictorial representation have already been published.

Holi is among the most awaited festivals in India. It is considered as the festival of Love, Colours, and Spring. Holi is just a few weeks away. This holds a special place in Indian culture and is celebrated by people across the globe. Tulika Singh says '7 Colour of Holi' NFT marks the true spirit of Holi signifying the beauty, diversity, and colours of an Indian festival.

Talking about her mission Tulika says that a major part of the proceeds from the NFT sales will be utilised for marginalized students. '7 Colours of Holi' is the first public NFT launch facilitated by Squirrel Solutions.