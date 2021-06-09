Southern Railways Job Notification: Indian Railways Recruitment 2021

Southern Railway: Good news for unemployed youth looking for work in the railways. There are 8043 openings in various railway departments, and notifications have been issued.

1. 1074 Jobs in DFCCIL‌ -

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL), which is part of the Ministry of Railways, has published a notice to fill 1074 vacancies in several departments. This announcement will replace the positions of Junior Manager, Executive, Junior Executive, and others. Those chosen for these positions will be expected to work in the domains of civil engineering, operations, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, signal and telecommunication engineering, and so on. For further information, candidates should go to the website.

2. 3591 Jobs in Western Railway -

The Western Railway's Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), located in Mumbai, India's Ministry of Railways, has issued a notification to fill 3591 vacant Apprentice positions in various departments. These positions are open to those who have completed ITI in the related trades as well as passed tenth grade. Candidates who are eligible and interested should apply online. The online application procedure will begin on May 25 and will close on June 24. For further information, candidates should go to the website.

3. 3378 Apprentice Jobs in Southern Railway -

There is good news for unemployed young people who are looking for work in the railway industry. The Southern Railway has issued a notification for the replacement of heavy jobs. This notice will eliminate 3378 Apprentice positions. These positions are in Perambur, Podanur, workshops. Carriage Works in Perambur has 936 positions, Goldenrock Workshop has 756, and Signal and Telecom Workshop in Podanur has 1686. The application procedure for these positions began on June 1st and will end on June 30th. For further information, candidates should go to the website.