South Asia's Largest F&B Expo Indus Food Exhibition 2023 Concludes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indusfood, the largest integrated F&B (Food and Beverage) trade show in South Asia, concluded in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The four-day long F&B trade show was organised for the first time in Telangana.

The largest integrated F&B trade show saw participation from 1200 plus world class buyers from over 80 countries interfacing with over 550 Indian exhibitors. It was organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) at Hitex in Hyderabad from January 8 to 10.

Through an integrated F&B trade show, Indusfood 2023 redefines India’s F&B economy with many F&B start-ups, knowledge-driven collaboration, and sustainability. It was expected that an export business of US$ 1 billion would be closed at the show.

Speaking at the event, Mohit Singla, TPCI founder chairman said Indusfood has provided a dedicated and powerful platform for the Indian F&B industry to promote its strengths and expand its horizons in the international market.

“Over the past five years, Indusfood has become the sole catalyst for robust growth in India’s processed food exports, by ensuring direct linkages with global buyers,” said Mohit Singla.

Singla added India’s F&B exports have been growing at a CAGR of 6.7 percent YoY since 2017 and touched US$ 42 billion in 2021. He hoped Indusfood2023 will continue this strong growth momentum both internationally and in the domestic market.

