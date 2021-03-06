SLG Hospitals Launch Sakhi, An Empowerment Initiative For Health & Wellbeing Of Women

Hyderabad:SLG Hospitals, one of the leading healthcare providers in the city today launched “Sakhi”, an empowerment initiative for health and wellbeing of women. Mayor of Nizampet, Smt. KolanNeela Gopal Reddy launched the initiative in the presence of Mr. Dandu Siva Rama Raju, Chairman & Managing Director, SLG Hospitals, and Mr. D V S Soma Raju, Executive Director, SLG Hospitals.

The initiative launched to commemorate International Women’s Day will focus on helping women in the city to perform self-assessment to evaluate health conditions like breast cancer, anemia, menstrual problems, and any other complications. The training to be provider under this initiative will help women in residential societies in the region will be able to conduct much-needed self-analysis before reaching out to a Doctor for further evaluation.

Inaugurating the initiative, Smt. KolanNeela Gopal Reddy, Mayor, Nizampet said, “I personally consider this is a brilliant program which will help women who find it difficult to seek timely medical advice to their health problems. I fully endorse the initiative and request women in Nizampet and those from around twin-cities make best use of the knowledge to be shared by the team of experts. I also congratulate the management and Doctors of SLG Hospitals for thinking about problem related to women and finding a suitable solution.”

“Self-examining of breasts is a simple yet important way to trace breast cancer symptoms early! Women are best advised to conduct self-assessment of certain ailments and ascertain the condition, before seeking right medical help. Conditions like breast cancer, anemia, problems associated with menstruation, and few others can be done at home, and we strongly recommend women to do the same,” added Dr Surendhra Bathula , SLG Hospitals.