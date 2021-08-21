Six Royal Enfield Bikes in India That Every Bullet Lover Should Ride Once In His Life

Bike lovers are really passionate about going on long rides, road trips, and driving new bikes. People love it and often go out on their bikes. You must be familiar with the Royal Enfield. It has become quite popular now as you would find many people driving it.

If you are a bike lover and especially a Royal Enfield lover, there are six bikes that you must drive at least once in your life. There is Royal Enfield Classic 500, Himalayan, Continental GT 650, Meteor 350, and more.

Check out this list of Royal Enfield bikes that you must drive at least once

1. Royal Enfield Meteor 350

It comes with 349 cc Engine Power20.4 PSTorque27 Nm

2. Royal Enfield Classic 500

Well this one has 499 cc Engine Power 27.57 PSTorque and 41.3 Nm

3. Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500

499 cc Engine Power 27.57 PSTorque and 41.3 Nm

4. Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

For this one, the specs are, 648 cc Engine Power 47.65 PSTorque 52 Nm

5. Royal Enfield Himalayan

This bike will give you 411 cc Engine Power 24.31 PSTorque and 32 Nm

6. Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The GT 650 has 648 cc Engine Power 47.65 PSTorque, 52 Nm

(All the images are taken from the official website of Royal Enfield)