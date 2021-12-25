Simpl Celebrates the ‘Month of Giving’ Through ‘Share a Smile’ Campaign

Bangalore: To build and extend efforts in advocating for the less fortunate and, in the course, building a strong community, Simpl observed the "Month of Giving" by joining hands with foundations like Dhriti, Little Sisters of the Poor, Hope Lions Home, Janadhare Trust, and Don Bosco Church. Through this campaign, Simpl worked with the NGOs to provide essentials like stationery for children, ration kits and personal care products for the elderly, with contributions from the employees too.

Sharing smiles and spreading joy where we live and work is an integral part of the festive season. At Simpl, we endeavour to reach out to communities and build an inclusive place for all those around us. Through this activity, we aim to make this an ongoing initiative, leading by example and serving as a platform for the Simpl employees to always carry themselves as conscientious citizens, furthering the brand value.

