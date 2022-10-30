Siddharth Srivasthav Pilli Wins Sakshi Excellence Award 2021

Siddharth Srivatsav Pilli has been a wonder kid surprising the world with his immense intelligence at a very young age.After gaining mastery in computers, he became the youngest data scientist in Asia at the age of 15. Siddharth, the son of Priya Manasa and Rajkumar from Tenali, was drawn to computers at an early age. Seeing his son's interest, the father taught him the basics of computer education from the grade four. Within a short period of time, Siddharth learned more courses online. Surprised by the knowledge of this boy genius, a top Company offered an IT job with a salary of 25K per month when he was in seventh grade.

Currently, he is working part-time as a data scientist in a company called Infinity Learn, earning a monthly salary of Rs 45K. He works only three days a week with the permission of the school management. On the other hand, Siddharth conducts online coding classes for American students. Sakshi Media Group honors this youngster, who is currently doing research with senior professors in a project to detect the arrival of earthquakes at Hyderabad's IIIT with the Young Achiever of the Year award.