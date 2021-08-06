Shravan Somvar Vratam Pooja Vidhi, Mantras, Vegetarianism

Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021: According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Shravan is auspicious for seeking Lord Shiva's blessing. It is said that anyone who worships Lord Shiva with all their heart in Shravan will have all their wishes granted to them. They obtain Lord Shiva's blessings and discover the life partner of their dreams.

Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats are all Mondays (Somwars) that happen during Shravan month and are regarded as very auspicious for fasting. Many followers, however, begin fasting on the first Monday of Sawan month and continue for the next fifteen weeks, or Solah Somwar. Even married couples observe the Solah Somwar Vrat to ensure a happy marriage.

The whole month of Shravana is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Hinduism.

This month's Tuesdays are devoted to Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva's consort. On all Tuesdays of Shravan month, women fast and honour Goddess Parvati. Mangal Gauri Vrat is the name given to this vrat.

According to the panchang, the beginning of the Shravan month varies by fifteen days depending on the lunar calendar used in the region. The Shravan month begins fifteen days before the Amanta calendar in the Purnimant calendar, which is often used in North Indian states.

Shravana Somavaram Vratam Dates: (North and South)

Shravana Dates (North) 1st: July 25, 2021, Sunday

Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

First Shravan Somwar Vrat: July 26, 2021, Monday

Second Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 2, 2021, Monday

Third Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday

Shravana Ends: August 22, 2021, Sunday

Shravana Dates (South) 1st: August 9, 2021, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat Dates for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

First Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 9, 2021, Monday

Second Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 16, 2021, Monday

Third Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 23, 2021, Monday

Fourth Shravan Somwar Vrat: August 30, 2021, Monday

Fifth Shravan Somwar Vrat: September 6, 2021, Monday

Shravana Ends: September 7, 2021, Tuesday

What is Solah Somwar vrat, why is it significant, and what are the vrat rules? Read on to find out more.

What is Solah Somwar Vrat?

The Solah Somvar vrat is observed by unmarried individuals, especially ladies, to seek Lord Shiva's blessings and pray for an ideal husband. The Solah Somwar Vrat is also observed by married couples who are having difficulties in their marriage. The vrat starts on the first Shravan Somwar (Monday) and lasts till the sixteenth Monday in a row.

The Significance of Solah Somwar Vrat:

According to tradition, people who observe the Solah Somwar Vrat are blessed with an excellent life partner and a happy married life.

Shravan Somwar Shiva Puja Vidhi:

Brahma muhurta is the time when you should get up (two hours before sunrise).

Take a bath and put on new clothing.

Do dhyana (meditation) first, then Sankalpa (take a pledge that you will sincerely observe the Sawan Somwar Vrat).

Cleanse your home's temple or altar with Gangajal and purify it with the sacred waters. After that, make all of the necessary preparations for the Shodshopchar puja.

Dhyana - By meditating on Mahadev, you may connect with your inner self.

Asana - On the wooden platform or altar, spread raw rice or a few Bel Patra. Then, respectfully, set Lord Shiva's or the Shiva Linga's idol atop it.

Padya - wash the Lord's feet with water.

Arghya - pour water on the Lord's face and hands to clean them.

Achaman - drink water from your palm after offering it to God.

Snana - give the Lord water to bathe in. For the Abhishek, one can utilise water, milk, Gangajal, honey, curd, ghee, and so forth.

Vastra - present the god with a new piece of fabric.

Yagnopaveeth - present the Lord with the precious Janeyu and Akshat.

Gandha - offer Chandan paste.

Pushpa - Datura flowers, white crown flowers, Vilva leaves, and other items are offered.

Dhoop - offer incense sticks and dhoop.

Deepam - a lamp made of sesame oil, mustard oil, or ghee.

Naivedhya - Offer bhog to the Lord (sattvic food preparations).

Tabulam - Coconut, fruits, pan supari, and Dakshina are among the tabulam ingredients (cash)

Perform the aarti.

Pradakshina or Parikrama/ Circumambulate - Stand up on your feet and turn around from your right side for Pradakshina or Parikrama/ Circumambulation.

Pushpanjali - offer flowers and salutations.

Kshama Prarthana - Express your regret to Lord Shiva for whatever mistakes you may have made throughout the puja.

Solah Somwar Vratam Rules (Following Vegetarianism)

On Mondays, get up early (ideally during Brahma Muhurat).

Take a bath and put on fresh clothing.

After that, conduct Dhyana (meditation) and Sankalpa (take a pledge that you will sincerely observe the fast).

Seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

On the day of fasting, remain celibate.

It is completely forbidden to consume alcohol or cigarettes.

Wheat, rice, and lentils should not be consumed. Those who fast from sunrise to sunset, on the other hand, can have a full supper at night. Foodgrains, on the other hand, should be avoided.

Milk, green vegetables, brinjal, onions, garlic, spicy meals, and meat should all be avoided.

Perform Shiva puja and/or Rudrabhishek, chant Shiva Mantras, and take part in charitable actions.

Haldi (turmeric) and Kumkum/Sindoor should not be used during Abhishek (vermillion). Use Chandan paste instead (sandalwood).

For the puja, offer Gangajal, water, Vilva, Bel Patra, Datura fruits and flowers, raw milk, akshat, Chandan, and vibhuti.

Worship Lord Shiva's consort, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Shiva's Vahana, Nandi.

Offer your salutations and then do the Shiva aarti to bring the puja to a close.

Here's a link to the Shiva Puja Vidhi. (Shravan Somvar Shiva Pooja Tips: Follow These Rituals For Wealth, Health, Career And Better Lifestyle)

Shravan Somavar 2021 Mantras

Panchakshari Mantra

Om Namah Shivaya

One of the most powerful Hindu mantras, Om Namah Sivaya, means "‘I bow to Shiva. Shiva is the supreme reality, the inner Self. It is the name given to consciousness that dwells in all.’ " Chanting Om Namah Shivaya 108 times every day helps to bring peace, concentration and a source of divine energy. It is believed to free the person chanting from all physical and mental ailments.

Shiva Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat॥

The translation of the Rudra Gayatri Mantra is – "Om. Let me meditate on the great Purusha. Oh, greatest God, give me higher intellect, and let God Rudra illuminate my mind." The benefits of chanting this mantra are that it eliminates the fear of all kinds and keeps anxiety at bay. The powerful mantra also keeps the devotee free of all diseases and provides health and vitality.

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Tryambakaṁ yajāmahe sugandhiṁ puṣṭi-vardhanam

Urvārukam-iva bandhanātmṛtyormukṣīya māmṛtāt

Om tryambhakam yajamahe

sugandhim pushti-vardhanam

urvarukam-iva bandhanan

mrityor mukshiya maamritat."

Om. We salute and respect the Three-eyed Lord, who is fragrant and who nourishes and nurtures all beings. As the ripened cucumber (with the intervention of the gardener) is freed from its stalk, we pray and ask you to kindly move us away from the catch of death and firmly put us on the path of salvation.