Shravan Somvar Shiva Pooja Tips: Follow These Rituals For Wealth, Health, Career And Better Lifestyle

Shravan Somvar Shiva Pooja Tips: Today is the second Monday of the month of Shravan. In Hindu mythology, the month of Shravan is the most sacred. The first Mondays of this month are the holiest. According to Vedic scholars, if Lord Shiva is worshipped every Monday in the month of Shravan, the fruit of childbirth can be obtained. Not only do Shaiva followers do Puja throughout this month, but they also observe fasting rituals. A large number of devotees visit the temples every Monday. According to the Shiva Purana, Lord Shiva is revered on Monday.

Health: Those that aren't feeling well To improve one's health, Mahashivalinga should be worshipped with honey. According to Vedic experts, this will not only enhance health but also boost wealth.

Wealth: Shivalinga should be worshipped with sugarcane water by those who are in debt and difficulty. According to Vedic scholars, God will be pleased as a result of this ritual. Scholars believe it would remove all financial hardships for those who worship the Lord. This ritual requires chanting the mantra Om Namah Shivaya while gently pouring sugarcane water over the Shivalingam.

Children: Couples should pour milk on the Shivalingam and pray for the good fortune of their children. On Mahashivaratri, the same should be done. In addition, Shiva Purana recommends that you donate to the poor.

Moksha: For Moksha, water and Tirtha should be poured on the Shivalinga. If this is done, Vedic scholars claim that not only will one reach salvation, but also that numerous illnesses associated with old age will be minimised.

You will be more blessed the more you worship Lord Shiva. Worshipping the Shivalingam and reciting Lord Shiva's thousand names will bring you more and more benefits. According to Vedic scholars, if sugar is combined with milk and poured over the Shivalingam, the Lord would be delighted, and the prospects of receiving the Lord's blessings would be better.

Sabbudana (Tapioca) is a favourite of the Lord, and any food cooked with it will please him. Worship the Lord and donate alms on Mahashivaratri day. According to Vedic scholars, positive outcomes will follow, and debts will be reduced.