Shiva Mantras for Each Zodiac Sign to be Chanted on Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri 2022: Mahashivratri, which this year occurs on March 1st, is the best day to worship Lord Shiva. Rudra Abhishek is often conducted at Shiva temples to grant wishes. Devotees fast during Mahashivratri and recite the Mahashivratri Vrat Katha. Everyone's wishes are said to be granted by Lord Shiva. According to your zodiac sign, here's what you should do on Mahashivratri.

ARIES

The Panchkshara Mantra Om Namah Shivaya should be chanted by anyone born under the sign of Aries. The Shiva Panchakshara Mantra is a mantra that grants all of one's desires.

TAURUS

The Om Nageshwaraya Namah Mantra should be chanted by the Taurus people.

Also Read: Mahashivaratri Messages, WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Loved Ones

GEMINI

On Mahashivratri, those born under this sign should chant the mantra "Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah."

CANCER

During Shiva worship on Mahashivratri, the Cancer zodiac sign should chant the mantra Om Chandramouleshwar Namah with extreme devotion.

LEO

Dedicatedly chant the mantra Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah Shivay Kalam Mahakal Kalam Kripalam Om Namah Shivay Kalam Maha By Shiva's favour, you will be able to solve all of your issues.

VIRGO

On Mahashivratri, people born under this sign should chant the mantra "Om Namo Shivay Kaalam Om Namah." Make sure you pronounce the mantra correctly while repeating it.

SCORPIO

The mantra Om Haum Joom Sah should be chanted by Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS

A powerful mantra to chant on Mahashivratri for people born under the sign of Sagittarius is Om Namo Shivaay Guru Devaya Namah.

CAPRICORN

On Mahashivratri, people born under this sign should chant the mantra "Om Haum Joom Sah." Every problem will be made easy by Shiva's favour, and all difficulties will be surmounted.

AQUARIUS

Shani Dev is the lord of the zodiac signs of Capricorn and Aquarius. As a result, those born under this sign should chant the mantra Om Haum Joom Sah.

PISCES

It is recommended that Pisceans chant the mantra "Om Namo Shivaay Guru Devaya Namah" during Mahashivratri.

Chant these mantras at least 108 times. While chanting the mantra, it is vital to keep the mind concentrated and quiet.