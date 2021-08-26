Shashi Tharoor Memes: Which One is the Congressman's Favourite From the Lot?

Shashi Tharoor, dressed in a yellow kurta and white mundu, cracking a coconut at a Kerala temple, has become a viral meme.

After netizens chose to artistically crop the Thiruvananthapuram MP into numerous settings, Shashi Tharoor's Onam celebration photographs appear to have become the newest meme craze on social media. Tharoor quickly joined in the fun, retweeting his favourite tweets.

Tharoor, dressed in a yellow kurta and white mundu, broke a coconut at a temple in Kerala, according to one of the numerous photographs posted by the politician. "Offered a ‘Niramala’ at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram, a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut and prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). Onam blessings to all, especially those suffering in these troubled times," Tharoor said alongside the photos on Twitter.

And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times. pic.twitter.com/2rJuKVPEHl — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

With over 8 million Twitter followers, it didn't take long for netizens to artistically photoshop the 65-year-old politician in some amusing settings, such as fielding in a cricket match, dancing Bharatnatyam, or serving tea.

The memes circulating on social media amused the senior Congress politician, who reshared a few of them. “There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites.”

There are many of these memes going around using the pic of me ritually smashing a coconut. I don’t know who dreams them up by they are often very funny. This one is one of my favourites: pic.twitter.com/yGk0LWz1TR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 25, 2021

Take a look at some of the other Tharoor memes that have been circulating online:

edo koddigaa nee nundi inspiration pic.twitter.com/XDNvjqvIYu — Jitendra (@hydbadshah) August 23, 2021

shashi tharoor throwing a big, unnecessary, difficult-to-pronounce and never-heard-before word in a simple english sentence. pic.twitter.com/fkisygiHuX — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) August 23, 2021