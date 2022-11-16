Security-Related Jobs To See A Major Spike In The Next Year

With the 5G rollout in the country, many enterprises are adopting 5G at a rapid pace. The surge in 5G adoption is also resulting in a spike in demand for security-related jobs, especially in the telecommunication sector. According to reports, the job posting for security-related jobs in the telecommunication sector of India saw an increase of 33.7% in the last year. In addition to the rollout of 5G, the pandemic also increased security-related jobs, especially in the cybersecurity domain. The demand resulted from the popularity of remote working models, better connectivity, and digital payments. Between August 2019 to August 2022, cybersecurity job postings saw a massive increase of 81% in India.

The Relation Between 5G And Security-Related Jobs

In the past few years, internet connectivity has seen massive growth. With this growth, a rise in cybercrime was also witnessed. Sometimes, a simple compromise in the IP address can create havoc. If you have yet to learn your IP address, use What Is My IP to find your IP address. As a result, many businesses are actively managing the different aspects of the online security of the company. With the adoption of 5G in the country, internet connectivity will further improve. Therefore, we expect to see more cybercrime in the coming years. This naturally is giving a boost to the demand for security-related jobs in the country. Apart from cybersecurity jobs, we also expect to see an increase in hiring, particularly to meet the needs of 5G-specific services and technology.

A Talent Mismatch?

Even though the demand for security-related jobs is high, suitable candidates to match the job requirements are few. Reports indicate that there is a mismatch of 25.5% in the demand and supply of security-related jobs. This mismatch will further broaden when the need for security-related jobs further spikes.

Security-related jobs require incredibly talented people who cannot only design security systems but also strengthen the existing network technology to meet the demands of the new technology. Businesses across the country are currently looking for cybersecurity talent, thanks to the massive boost in the telecommunication sector because of 5G.

Security-Related Career: A Lucrative Option

With the focus of the Indian government on digitization, a security-related career is now a lucrative option for the country's youth. With the increase in cybercrime, companies are looking for cybersecurity experts. In the coming years, the demand for the same will increase. Considering the mismatch between the market and the supply, one can expect a handsome salary in this niche.

In fact, a report by National Cybersecurity Awareness Month indicated that cybersecurity employees can expect a much higher salary than other professions. Even in the early stage, one can expect to earn more than INR 7.5 lakhs annually. On the other hand, the salary of a security expert can be as high as INR 22 lakhs per annum.

At present, there is a need for millions of security-related analysts. Therefore, now is the ideal time for students to jump into security-related courses to build a career. One has the option of enrolling in a full-time security course and pursuing online courses.

The most popular jobs in the security-related domain are Security Architect, Cyber Security Analyst, Chief Information Security Officer, Cyber Security Manager, and Network Security Engineer.

A Simple Degree Is Not Enough

To land a security-related job with handsome pay, more than simply having a degree in any security-related course is required. It is because of the fast advancement in technology and the technological aspect of cyberspace. As a result, many companies are focusing on the train-to-hire model to meet the business's security requirements. To make yourself a suitable candidate, we recommend you upscale your existing skills with the latest course in the market.

The most essential skills currently in demand are application development security and cloud security. These skills focus on building a secure system for the business to prevent a cyberattack instead of responding to the attack.

Globally, the demand for cybersecurity jobs is expected to grow 31% by 2029. It needs to be noted that the national average job growth is just 4%. Interestingly, security-related jobs which are highly technical in nature are broader than IT security. Its demand is rising in the law, healthcare, and insurance sectors. It is because every industry needs the security of their data and privacy.

