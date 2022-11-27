Scoot Attains International Air Transport Association (IATA) Membership

Singapore: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group, has attained full International Air Transport Association (IATA) membership. Only airlines that meet IATA’s Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) standards for safety in airline operations are eligible for IATA’s membership.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, said “We are honoured to become an IATA member. This international recognition affirms our dedication to upholding safety for our passengers. Through the decade, we have continued to enhance our operational resilience and improve our customers’ experience. Looking ahead, we hope to continue to pave the way in redefining and elevating value-travel in our industry.”

”We are delighted to welcome Scoot as an IATA member. Having Scoot, a low-cost carrier, as a member will further enhance the diversity of views we have in the Association. We look forward to working with the Scoot team towards the sustainable growth of the industry as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19,” said Philip Goh, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific.

The IATA membership is only open to airlines operating scheduled and non-scheduled air services. Maintaining an IOSA registration, and complying with the IOSA programme, an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline, is a condition of IATA membership.

As part of the IATA membership, Scoot will have the opportunity to help drive priorities within the aviation industry and participate in member conferences that bring together representatives from leading international airlines. Being a member also gives Scoot access to IATA training in major fields such as aviation safety and security, operational efficiency and excellence, sustainability, as well as programmes that help strengthen the capabilities of aviation industry professionals.