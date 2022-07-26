Sawan Shivratri 2022: Shiva Mantras to Chant

Sawan Month or Shravan Maas is one of the most important months for the Hindus and this month is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan falls in the fifth month. All Mondays falling in the month of Shravan are considered auspicious for fasting by worshippers. They are known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar vrats. Many people also observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar vrats during Sawan.

The month of Sawan started on July 14 and ends on August 12. There will be four Mondays in the month, and the first Monday of Sawan was on July 18.

First Day of Sawan month - July 14, Thursday

First Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 18, Monday

Second Sawan Somwar Vrat - July 25, Monday

Third Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 1, Monday

Fourth Sawan Somwar Vrat - August 8, Monday

Last Day of Sawan month - August 12, Friday

Sawan Shivratri is observed on Krishna Paksha on Chaturdashi Tithi and it is celebrated on July 26.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - Tuesday, 26th July 2022 - 6:46 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - Wednesday, 27th July 2022 - 09:11 PM

Here are shiva mantras to chant on Sawan Shivratri 2022.

Shiva Mantras:

Om Namah Shivay?

(Meaning: I bow to you O Supreme Lord, the one who exists in my consciousness.)

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat?

(Meaning of Rudra Gayatri Mantra: I pray to the mightiest of the Gods, the ideal Purusha, Mahadev. Bless me with the intellect and enlighten me with knowledge.)

Om tryambakam yaj?mahe sugandhim pu??i-vardhanam

urv?rukam-iva bandhan?n m?tyormuk??ya m?m?it?t

(Meaning: O three-eyed Lord who can see all that none can see, I invoke to you to bless me with good vasanas and when my time comes to depart, I would want to leave my body without any hesitations of leaving worldly attachments.)