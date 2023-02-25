Sanofi Strengthens its India Commitment with Global Medical Hub Establishment in Telangana

Hyderabad: Sanofi announced that it is strengthening its Global Medical Hub in Hyderabad to support its growth ambitions and to build the workforce of the future. Currently, the hub plans 350-strong workforce, which it will significantly expand in the near future.

This announcement by Sanofi further affirms the continuing efforts of the State Government of Telangana to turn Hyderabad into a favourite destination for domestic and foreign investors, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.

Hon’ble Minister Mr. K.T Rama Rao, Industry & Commerce said that , “I’m delighted that Sanofi has chosen Hyderabad to set up their Global Medical Hub. Hyderabad has an excellent business environment that is supported by the government, with a focus on the life sciences sector. With Sanofi’s investment, the city now has 4 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies through their direct centers.

Sanofi's commitment to innovation and growth is in line with the State Government's vision to position Telangana as a leading hub for innovation, research and development in healthcare. The partnership between Sanofi and the State Government is a testament to the State's potential and ability to attract global investments and partnerships.

According to Mr. Mathew Cherian, Head of Group of Sites, International, Sanofi, the Global Medical Hub in Telangana will be a key part of the Company's vision for 2025 and beyond, which includes expanding its current activities and assessing the establishment of new ones. “The hub will drive innovation, research and development in healthcare, leveraging Sanofi's expertise and experience in this sector.”

Mr. Cherian, along with Mr. Nakul Verma, Senior Director – Public Affairs and Ms. Mrinal Duggal, Head – Analytics, Project & Design were presented a memento by the State Government officials during the inaugural session of the 20th edition of BioAsia, held here in Hyderabad.

“We are delighted to invest in Telangana as it provides a best-in-class business environment that supports life sciences. The State offers forward-looking policies that encourage investments and has a highly qualified talent pool. We are committed to investing in people and infrastructure, to deliver innovative solutions and services that can make a meaningful difference to patients around the world,” added Mr. Cherian.

