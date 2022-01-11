Sankranti Recipes in Andhra Pradesh

Sankranthi 2022: Sankranthi, the Telugu festival season, begins in January with Telugu homes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh preparing special and delectable dishes. With the harvest of various crops such as rice and sugarcane, several special dishes are created using these ingredients, making the occasion a feast for the senses.

Bobbatlu, Bellam Gavvalu, Ariselu, Kajjikaayalu, Sunnundalu, and Sakinalu are just a few of the delectable dishes served during Sankranthi. The majority of these meals include rice flour and jaggery, both of which are fresh and easily accessible during the harvest season.

The following is a list of Sankranthi special dishes from the Telugu states, as well as the ingredients used to prepare them.

Sakinalu: This interesting delicacy is created using rice flour and sesame seeds, both of which are abundant in Telangana. Sakinalu is a difficult assignment to do. The batter must be put into cloth by hand, with the chef delicately twisting their fingers back and forth. It is, without a doubt, a form of art. Sakinalu has a distinct flavour, and in Telangana homes, the Sankranthi holiday would be incomplete without it. Sakinalu will keep for a few months if properly preserved.

Ariselu: Rice flour and jaggery are used to make this traditional delicacy, which is especially popular in the Andhra area. Newcomers may struggle with this meal since it takes a lot of work to combine the flour into a batter-like consistency. In Andhra Pradesh, this is a traditional Sankranthi dish.

Bobbatlu: This meal, which is popular in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rayalaseema, is cooked using chana dal, wheat, and maida flour, as well as jaggery for flavour. In many parts of the world, Bobbatlu is known by different names. While it is known as Bobbatlu in Andhra Pradesh, it is also known as Bakshalu in Rayalaseema and Telangana.

Kajjikayalu: In Telugu homes, this is a traditional dish. It has a smooth and sweet powdered filling inside and is crispy and crunchy on the exterior. According to food blogger Sankalp, the filling recipe varies based on the crop available in each location. "Sesame seeds are used as part of the filling in Telangana; peanuts are used in Rayalaseema because they grow abundantly there." In Andhra Pradesh, where there are many coconut palms, coconut powder, combined with sugar or jaggery, is used for the filling."

Bellam Gavvalu: This dish consists of all-purpose flour or wheat flour, as well as a concentrated jaggery mixture. The sweet dish is crisp and may be kept in the refrigerator for a few months. This is one of the most popular games among kids.

Sunnundalu: Another unique meal created with roasted urad dal is this. The dal is finely ground and combined with jaggery powder. Ghee is then used to make laddus out of the mixture. When newlywed couples visit their in-laws or other relatives for Sankranthi, this meal is especially prepared for them.