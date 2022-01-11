Sankranti Rangoli Designs 2022

Sankranthi 2022: On Friday, January 14, 2022, Makar Sankranti will be observed. The harvest festival commemorates the sun's entry into the Capricorn zodiac sign. It also marks the conclusion of the long winter days and the beginning of the long summer days. While the Makar Sankranti event is known for its feasts, it also features vibrant decorations. During the festival, rangoli, kolam, and muggulu play a crucial part. So, here's a selection of Makar Sankranti 2022 rangoli patterns, Sankranthi kite muggulu with dots, Makar Sankranti kolam, Makar Sankranti easy rangoli patterns, and more to help you adorn your home ahead of the festival day.

Rangoli is an ancient Indian art form that is considered fortunate during celebrations. It goes by a variety of names and may be made in a variety of ways. Kolams, also known as muggulu, are floor drawings composed of white rice flour or coloured powders. Fresh flowers, pulses, grains, or coloured powders can also be used to make rangoli. People paint their front doors with colourful rangoli designs for Makar Sankranti, one of the first holidays of the year. Makar Sankranti special rangoli includes kites, the sun deity, til-gud laddoo, harvest plants, and other elements.

Check Out A Few Designs Down Here:

Flower Rangoli for Makar Sankranti 2022

Simple Makar Sankranti 2022 Rangoli Designs

Sankranthi Muggulu

Makar Sankranti Kolam Designs with Dots