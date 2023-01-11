Sankranti Rangoli Designs

Rangoli makes Sankranti more special. This is mostly followed in South India. The reason for putting Rangoli is considered to be good luck, and it is said that Goddess Lakshmi likes a Rangoli symbol for welcoming her to their homes. Rangoli removes evil forces and brings welfare to the family. The majority of rangolis have a star design because the lines that are created are said to scare away evils. A rangoli dot has the power to transform negative thoughts into positive ones.

The women in the house feel excited to put Rangoli on the Sankranti festival. Many regions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have Rangoli competitions, and most of the schools will also host Rangoli competitions for children before the Sankranti vaccination. Choose one of the options below if you want to win the competition.

Pic Credits: Google