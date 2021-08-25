Sankashti Chaturthi Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and benefits

Every month has two different Chaturthi tithi and each has its own significance. On the day of Sakashti Chaturthi, Vighnaharta Lord Ganesha will be worshipped as devotees believe that by doing so, troubles from their children’s lives will be removed.

In the month of August, Sankashti Chavithi will be on August 25, Wednesday. This is also called Bahula or Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. This tithi will start from 4.18 PM on Wednesday and will end on August 26 at 5.13 PM. As per the Panchang, the moonrise timings are from August 25 at 8.50 PM to August 26 at 9.19 PM respectively.

The devotees worship Lord Vinayaka and fast on Sankashti Chaturthi for the long life, happiness, and prosperity of their children. It is believed that Lord Vignesh fulfills all their wishes, especially health-related troubles.

What is the Puja Vidhi?

According to the traditions, devotees do fasting on this day and worship Lord Ganesha by chanting Ganesh Mantra. As per the Hindu tradition, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and do preparations for the puja. Devotees also meditate early in the morning, on this day. The offerings to Lord Ganesha must include flowers, white or red along with Durva.

During the fast, devotees can consume only fruits or roots like potatoes, carrots. The main puja is done after the moon rises. Just like the surya arghya, when the moon comes out, arghya of milk mixed with roli, sandalwood, and honey is offered. Offering Arghya to the moon is also considered very important and auspicious. One can leave fasting after offering Arghya and consider the puja is completed.