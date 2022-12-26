Samaj Gaurav Award for Hyderabad TSCS President Chandrakant Agarwal

Hyderabad : Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), President, Shri. Chandrakanth Agarwal ji has been awarded the prestigious “Samaj Gaurav” award at the 14th International Conference named as “Kashi Kumbh-2022”. The conference was organised by All India Marwari Yuva Manch (AIMYM).

Renowned Industrialist, Chairman of Shree Navdurga Group, Philanthropist and President of Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society, Hyderabad – Shri Chandrakant Agarwal has been presented the Samaj Gaurav award during the conference which was conducted at Varanasi.

Shri Chandrakant Agrawal has been heading TSCS since long and this coveted award “Samaj Gaurav” is in recognition of his service to the society. TSCS staff in Hyderabad along with many other social service organisations in the city extended their wishes to Mr. Agarwal for achieving this honourable recognition.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Shri Chandrakant Agarwal said “I am extremely humbled by this prestigious award. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the organisers All India Marwari Yuva Manch for recognizing the efforts we have been putting at TSCS. I accept this award on behalf of everybody at TSCS. We have come thus far and believe that we will continue to spread awareness that deadly Thalassemia is preventable by a simple HbA2 test. In the years to come, we hope for a Thalassemia free nation.”

All India Marwari Yuva Manch is one of the worlds biggest non profit voluntary youth organisation with more than 50,000 active members, serving the society’s youth by inculcating in them the spirit of entrepreneurship, women empowerment, medical services, like running more than 400 ambulances, free artificial limbs, free screening for lethal ailments etc.,

Thalassemia & Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad is serving more than 3500 children suffering from lethal Thalassemia disease under one roof – which is a world record. All the services of the Society are free of cost - blood transfusion, medicines or the costliest BMT (Bone Marrow Transplant) and is in the forefront of eradicating this disease forever from the face of Telangana and India.