In a rare feat of sorts more than 250 yoga practitioners under the guidance of Himalayan Siddha Akshar-Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre, successfully entered into the Guinness World Record book for the most number of people performing Dhanurasana or Bow Pose for 2 minutes straight and the World Book of Records for the most number of people performing Chakrasana or Wheel Pose for 1 minute straight.

Himalayan Siddha Akshar Ji in an exclusive interview spoke to P Charitha of Sakshi Post about these remarkable achievements and dedicated these two records to all the yoga practitioners in the world.

Namaskaram Guruji, Congratulations on the two world records in a span of one month, one for the Dhaunurasana and Chakrasana! Please share your experience in conducting these feats ...

Thank you very much for your wishes!

What were the efforts that went into organising this event?

While organising this event the team met on several occasions to decide which asanas would be performed for the records. Both Chakrasana and Dhanurasana are advanced level poses and it would require advanced level practitioners to perform them. The whole team including students and teachers of Akshar yoga were beyond enthusiastic and elated to participate in this event. We believed that this would send out a strong message of the importance and power of yoga to the rest of the world. The most important aspect to ensure a successful outcome was going to be rigorous and committed practice towards executing these asanas for the set record time. This was also going to be our first big yoga-related event post the pandemic.

Why pick Dhanurasana and Chakrasana yogic postures, any specific reason?

In the process of deciding which postures we would attempt, we trained ourselves in all types of poses. But when it came to finalizing asanas for the record, the feedback that we received from all the practitioners was that they wished to be challenged. The team preferred the energetic environment that an advanced asana would bring. If we were going to set a record we finally decided on these two powerful and dynamic poses that would not only challenge all the yoga participants but also add excitement to the process. Even though all the yoga pastures have numerous benefits Chakrasana and Dhanurasana are especially useful and are considered to be two of the most important and effective poses when it comes to health of the mind, body, and spirit.

From Patanjali sutras to BKS Iyengar... Tirumalai Krishnamacharya To Akshar Yoga, the practice is constantly evolving, how can one identify and find a genuine guru?

While there are various forms of yoga being done all over the world today, the origin of yoga is considered to be the eternal Himalayas. With this in mind, we set out to create effective learning through yoga which can benefit society as a whole. As times, places, and circumstances keep changing yoga will continue to evolve along with us and continue to provide us with all the benefits that will help us to live a life of fulfillment and happiness. As long as one stays true to the origin and is on a quest to find oneself then everything will fall into place accordingly. Choosing a Guru will depend completely on the students’ faith and prayers regarding his or her journey. As a student when you are being guided by somebody in due course of time you will be able to identify if you are on your path or not. It is only through your own sincere practice and approach that you will be able to identify and find your Guru.

Pranayamam is one of the most underrated aspects of Yoga and many people are still not aware of its benefits ...Can you explain more about the scientific aspects of breathing and its importance in day-to-day life.

Life is being lived at a very fast pace now and there seems to be absolutely no time for everything. And when we hear about the benefits of pranayama and how it can bring us mental peace, good health, and clarity we tend to doubt its power. Even though we are unable to comprehend or understand the power of pranayama there is no doubt that it can bring alignment to our life. Breath is the very foundation of living and in this way, pranayama plays an integral role in our well-being. By effectively practicing the right breathing techniques we can bring clarity harmony, joy, and various positive changes into the way that we view and live out our lives. Pranayama has a direct impact on the circulation of blood in our system and the way that it reaches all our internal organs. And by including pranayama into a daily routine we can successfully create health for the physical body by nourishing our internal organs and hence add vitality and glow. This is the simple science of how pranayama works and through its implementation, we can receive massive benefits. Even when you consult a doctor for any health-related issues the first thing that they will check is your breathing. There are so many types of pranayama that you can choose to practice regularly; some of them include Kapalbhati, Bhastrika, AnulomVilom, Khand, etc.

What is your take on Hybrid yoga?

Hybrid yoga is the innovation of yoga to increase engagement with people and to create a sense of novelty. Along with the traditional form of yoga hybrid yoga will usually incorporate other activities or fitness routines like dance, Pilates, weight training, running, swimming, etc. in order to build excitement for the practitioners. While these forms of yoga will not fulfill the ultimate objective of yoga, it certainly brings joy and the essence of excitement to those practicing it. And finally, hybrid yoga is definitely not without its benefits it can certainly bring a level of fitness into the lives of those who practice it and simultaneously increase their love of yoga.

We have seen many celebrities take to aerial yoga... Do you recommend this form of practice?

Ariel yoga has its origins not just in modern times but it goes back a long way during the times of practicing in the forest. Many ancient yogis believed that to be suspended in mid-air brings about an increased sense of balance, concentration, focus, and numerous health benefits. In this way Ariel yoga is a practice where you are neither completely on the ground nor are you up in the air but somewhere in between these two places. Practicing this in the correct way will definitely bring you its benefits. In the modern context, aerial yoga has become more often an experience that can pique one's interest in yoga and its allied forms. It can be very beneficial to perform certain advanced poses like inversions, splits, and back bending poses like Chakrasana through the form of aerial yoga. Of course, it needs to be done with a certain measure of safety and awareness to prevent any injuries but aerial yoga can be very beneficial for one’s health.

Any plans to set a record in aerial yoga in the offing ( on a lighter note)

At the moment there are no such plans however we can never say no to anything. It also depends on the students and those who are practicing with us. What is their interest ...what do they find interesting? We will, however, be attempting to do a few more things in terms of setting records by the end of this year.

