Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021: There are a few people who have served selflessly while a few others, who have grown from a state of starvation to the level of feeding the hungry. A few young prodigies and others that have made significant contributions in their chosen field!

Sakshi has identified a few such achievers and honoured them with Sakshi Excellence Awards.

As a part of this, the Sakshi Excellence Award Ceremony for the year 2021 was held on October 21, Friday at the JRC Convention Hall in Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan was the chief guest.

Here's a look at Sakshi Excellence Awards 2021 winners

Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy: (Mother Venkateswaramma, Father Srinivasulu Reddy) – Special Jury Award (Posthumous)

Jaswant, who hails from Darivada Kothapalem village in Bapatla, completed his training in the Madras Regiment at the age of 18. Later he went to Jammu and Kashmir as part of his duties. On July 8, 2021, Jaswant, who clashed with terrorists at the Line of Control in Sundar Bani sector of Jammu and Kashmir, was seriously injured in the crossfire and breathed his last.

Don't Worry, Mom! were his last words

Whenever my son called, he would say, 'Mom! I am fine you must take care. Last year, when there was counter firing on the border... even when I called on July 6, "It (Jammu) is fine here.' Don't worry if you don't hear from me. You take care," he had said. Those were the last words. He died on the eighth. The teary-eyed mother recalls.

Dr. D. Parinaidu of Jattu Trust, for Excellence In farming

The Jattu trust is educating the tribals on how to do organic farming without use of pesticides. The institution creates awareness on natural farming. This organization is conducting various programs to educate students about natural farming through 'school to field' program and giving lessons in natural farming to about ten thousand farmers belonging to 206 villages in Gummalakshmipuram and Kurupam mandals of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

For sixteen years I conducted practical experiments in agricultural methods and Received awards. Natural farming is always advisable. But the farmers are not coming forward as much as they should. Such recognition and awards inspire others to do more.

Sahadevaiah – Victoria: Excellence in Social Development – ​​Navajeevan Sanstha, Nellore

Established in 1996 to support the downtrodden communities in Nellore district, this organization is working to improve the living standards of the downtrodden people. Empowerment, self-sufficiency, conservation of natural resources, equal opportunities, protected drinking water, children's rights, health, education, employment opportunities and providing necessary assistance to people, the organisation is working to bring light into the lives of the poor and helpless.

Worked without publicity: We are happy that Sakshi has recognized our services while we are doing our work without publicity. Awards like these are encouraging. This pushes us to work more enthusiastically.

Bollampalli Indrasen Reddy: Excellence in Environment Conservation

Bollampalli Indrasen Reddy is creating awareness among people to control the greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere and protect the ecological balance. Awareness is being spread across the country about the benefits of renewable energy and the use of solar energy. Workshops were conducted on environmental protection, especially for those living in gated communities. He Participated in several conferences organized by the Council for Green Revolution under the auspices of the United Nations.

The value of nature should be known: I grew up close to nature since childhood. Also, I have a special bond with nature. I can't stand by and watch it getting destroyed. So I am doing my bit for its conservation. My aim is to make everyone appreciate nature.

Anil Chalamalasetty and wife Swati : Green Co Group – Excellence in Environment Conservation

Greenco group aims to produce clean energy with a focus on environmental protection. The heads of this company are Anil Chalamalasetty and his wife, Swati. Their goal is to produce one gigawatt of non-conventional energy by 2030 and bring the environmental balance to net zero carbon by 2040. This company is planning to build a 5,410 megawatt power plant in Kurnool at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore. Their project is unique in generating solar, wind and hydel power from a single unit.

Working for the Environment: This award is a collective honor for all of the team members. We will continue our activities for environmental protection, pledge the recepients.

Thimmayagari Subhash Reddy: Excellence in Education

Janagama Village in Bibi Peta Mandal of Kamareddy District is the birthplace of prominent industrialist Thimmayagari Subhash Reddy. He, who has climbed one step at a time, in the field of building construction, has been an inspiration for the Mana Uru Mana Badi program implemented by the government to renovate the BB Pet ZPHS school buildings at a cost of six crores. He has also adopted Sitarampalli for development.

My benchmark for quality: Even if we cannot sacrifice our lives like those who laid down their lives for the country, I want to help the society as much as I can. Road, school building... Whatever work is done... I did it as if it stood for the benchmark for quality. This award has increased our responsibility. I will continue this service.

Akshat Saraf: (Radha TMT) – Business Person of the Year

In 1960 Radheshyam Ji Saraf TMT Established the company, Radha TMT, whose USP is producing high quality steel with advanced technology. Company Director Akshat Saraf. Located in Madapur, Hyderabad, this organization is helping to improve the living standards of the people of Sankarampet and Chinna Sankarampet villages. Construction of necessary infrastructure for schools, government offices, hospitals, plantation of saplings and prevention of pollution in steel plants.

We will continue our responsibility: We support the education sector as a social responsibility. In the spirit of this award, I would like to inform you that we will continue our services without reducing the quality.

P.Gyaneshwar: Young Achiever of the Year – Excellence in Environment Conservation

Paladugu Gyaneshwar from Muktapur village, Nagilgidda mandal, Sangareddy district, has completed his M.Sc. in Zoology. Seeing the depleting green cover in the village where he was born and the loss of Manjira riverside art, he got involved in environmental protection. People are being explained about the dangers caused by the use of plastic. They go to government and private schools and explain to the students about environmental protection. Children have now been turned into green brigade and they are planting saplings.

He says, I will make earth leaders: Manjira river has dried up, birds have died. The trees have withered. As a responsible citizen, I have taken conservation as a duty and working in collaboration with environmentalists. My mission is to make one million earth leaders for environmental protection.

Nikhat Zareen : Young Achiever of the Year – Sports

Nikhat Zareen was born on June 14, 1996 to Jameel Ahmed and Parveen Sultana from Nizamabad district of Telangana. She showed the world what her ability is with powerful punches in the boxing ring and by winning every contest that came her way. Nikhat, who learned boxing from her father at the age of 13, became the first Telugu girl to win a gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship held in Istanbul and became the world champion.

The Proud mother says, I am happy as a mother to see my daughter getting the award. Since she is not in Hyderabad, I am very proud to receive the award on her behalf.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy: Young Achiever of the Year (Sports)

This Amalapuram boy, who is doing wonders in badminton, is flying like a rocket in international competitions and winning medals. Along with Chirag Shetty, he is showing strength in the Indian men's doubles team. He won a gold medal in the Thomas Cup held in 2022, a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games and a bronze medal in the World Championship, setting a record by winning three medals at the international level.

Satvik's father Kashiviswanatham and mother was Rangamani who accepted the award on his behalf, said, "We can't forget Sakshi's encouragement. I am as happy as I was when my son got the Arjuna Award. Sakshi has always cheered for my son by posting a news item everytime he won a laurel.

Sheikh Sadia Almas: Young Achiever of the Year (Sports)

Sheikh Sadia Almas from Mangalagiri is showing her strength in powerlifting. Inspired by her father, who is a national champion in powerlifting, Sadia started practicing from class 10 and is creating sensation by winning medals. She participated in many national level competitions in our country and won many gold medals. In 2021, she won the gold medal in the 57 kg category in the Asian Championship held in Turkey.

Confidence boost: This is the recognition and respect I am getting on our soil. There are many players and it's an honour to be the chosen one. This award has boosted my confidence.

Dr. Ramareddy Karri: Excellence in Healthcare

Rama Reddy established a psychiatric hospital in Rajahmundry and practiced medicine as a psychiatrist for nearly 40 years while holding various positions in various social, cultural, educational and art institutions. He writes articles for magazines on psychological issues, current politics and social issues. Videos have been made and made available to everyone to create awareness debunking myths associated with health.

Awards are empowering: I started my service a a time when mental disorders were not well understood in our society. In forty two years, I was able to heal almost one and a half lakh Telugu people. and now, I am happy to get recognition from a Telugu media company. Awards have a very positive effect on a person's mind. It Gives energy to work even better.

Siddharth Srivastav Pilli: Young Achiever of the Year (Education)

Siddharth Srivatsav, the son of Priya Manasa and Rajkumar from Tenali, was drawn to computers at a young age and he got an IT job offer with a salary of 25K per month when he was in the seventh grade itself. Currently, he is conducting online coding classes for American students while doing a part-time job as a data scientist at Infinity Learn. He is doing research with senior professors in a project to detect the arrival of earthquakes in Hyderabad IIIT.

The more we pay attention, the more we learn: Data science, artificial intelligence are essential for this generation. How much we learn depends on the amount of effort and practice we put into learning. When parents' support and children's interest come together, miracles unfold.

Dr. Nageshwar Reddy: Telugu Person of the Year

Dr. D. Nageswara Reddy, Chairman of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, has gained worldwide recognition in the field of Gastroenterology by treating patients on the one hand and researching on the other. Under his leadership, AIG Hospitals became a world center for gastrointestinal disease research and endoscopy training. For three decades, gastroenterologists from different parts of the world have been trained in advanced endoscopy procedures at AIG.

Dedicated to doctors of sacrifices: This honor is not only my recognition, but an award given to all our doctors. The participation of doctors in providing medical services to lakhs of patients during covid and helping in the preparation of vaccine is unforgettable. This award is dedicated to all the doctors who lost their lives while treating covid patients.

Ravi Puli: Telugu NRI of the year

Ravi was born in a farmer's family in a small village in Warangal District, and climed up step by step and was the founder CEO of International Solutions Group in Washington, USA. People in India are being served by many charitable organizations in America. Through these, they even helped students in the two Telugu states by providing guidance and mentorship to become entrepreneurs without waiting for jobs. Ravi also helped bring back Telugu people home during COVID period.

It's not that difficult: When I went to the US years ago, I had a hard time getting guidance for things like visas. That is why I have been advising students coming abroad for twenty years. Encouraging me, recognizing my efforts and award will inspire others.Thanks to Sakshi.

Karingula Pranai: Young Achiever of the Year (Social Service)

Karingula Pranay from Adilabad district has been carrying out service programs for 11 years with socially conscious youths like him through a charity called SWAS...lighting the lives of thousands of people. They are fulfilling their social responsibility by providing nutritious food to the children of poor families, providing adequate financial security for their studies, training the disabled by setting up skill development camps so that they can stand on their own feet.

Karingula Pranai: Young Achiever of the Year (Social Service)

Karingula Pranay from Adilabad district has been carrying out service activities for 11 years with socially conscious youths like him through a charity called SWAS, help light the lives of thousands of people. They are fulfilling their social responsibility by providing nutritious food to the children of poor families, providing adequate financial security for their studies, training the disabled by setting up skill development camps so that they can stand on their own feet.

Bringing welfare to villages: We founded SWAS to do something for the poor tribal women and children. When we started, our team was less than ten people. Now, 700 people are part of the service. This is an award in recognition of all our services.

Sunkari Chinnappala Naidu, Sujatha: Business Person of the Year (Small, Medium)

Shemax Expert Technocraft Pvt Ltd is a Visakhapatnam based company. The MD of this company is Sunkari Chinnappala Naidu. So far, 300 rural youngsters have been provided job opportunities and share the social responsibility with the aim of providing employment opportunities to the rural youths at par with the urban youths.

This memo is exciting: It's great to see ourselves as a role model for small businesses. This award boosted my enthusiasm. Even if you feel down in the future, this reminder will cheer you up.

K. Leela Laksham Reddy: Excellence in Environment Conservation (NGO Green Revolution)

Council for Green Revolution was formed in 2010 under the chairmanship of K. Leela Lakshmareddy. Planting has been taken up as a movement since then. Saplings were planted on a large scale in 12,485 villages in 14 districts of the two states. So far, 3,500 schools and around 9 lakh students have participated in the activities of the Council for Green Revolution.

Honoring service: It is very difficult to recognize and honor those who serve in society. Also critical is crowning achievers. Congratulations to Sakshi for successfully running this program for seven years.

Chinnalamma: Special Recognition In Forming

Chinnalamma is the name of this 75-year-old grandmother who diverted the water flowing from the hill to her fields. Chinnalamma built embankments with concrete on both sides of the canal with the help of her pension money as well as the money she saved from the gold in the house for about 500 families living in Kimidipalli village of Pedabayalu mandal of Alluri Sitaramaraju district in Andhra Pradesh. All those fields have become green because of this check dam.

Water retained: Agriculture is the basis of all villages. We have seen for years how the crop was washed away in the flood by the storm at the time of harvest; Due to the inability to retain water, the fields had to fallow. So, we built check dams with our own money. We have built dams so that the crops of five or six other villages will also stand. I am happy to receive the award.

Kurella Vithalacharya: Jury special recognition

Dr. Kurella Vithalacharya is a famous literary man and writer from Neernemula village of Ramannapet mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Started in Vellanki village in 2014 after retirement with the determination that no one should suffer for not being able to buy books, this library has more than two lakh books. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the work done by Vithalacharya in his Mann Ki Baat address.

Surprised: Research scholars and students preparing for competitive exams come to this library that I have established. If I am doing my work in a remote village somewhere, how could it be known that the Prime Minister is talking about me and Sakshi magazine is inviting me to honor it with an award? What greater joy do you want at the age of eighty-five?, he asks.

