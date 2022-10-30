In this era, people who swear by social service are hard to come up. A few choose social service as a way of life, which indeed commendable.

A group of youngsters came together with such noble thoughts to form a voluntary organization named Swas.

Karingula Pranay from Adilabad, started this organization with a noble intentions and has been carrying out service programs for the last 11 years, lighting up the lives of thousands of people.

They are particularly helping tribals who are miles away from development. They are providing nutritious food to poor families and children, financial security so that their education is not hindered, skill development camps to enable the disabled to stand on their own feet—thus the organisation fulfills their social responsibility by providing training to them. So far, there have conducted twenty blood camps. More than 1500 students are getting jobs through annual job fairs conducted under the auspices of Swas.

The SWAS conducts free medical camps for tribals and treats the needy. They are also setting up water plant in Jabalpur village. We are providing safe drinking water to the people of the village. "We are conducting an awareness camp for farmers on organic farming. The organization is also provide daily essentials to 18K poor families who lost their jobs during the lockdown. They are also providing food and lodging facilities to thousands of migrant workers. The Sakshi Media Group felicitated Swas for excellence in social service.