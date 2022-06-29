RR Kabel Announces Scholarships More Than Rs 1 Crore

RR Kabel, a part of RR Global’s USD 1.25 Billion conglomerate and a leading wire and cable manufacturer in India announced the Kabel Star Scholarship Program to help the children of electricians in India. The initiative is a part of RR Global’s Mission Roshni’s endeavour to achieve an empowered and educated India. Through this initiative, RR Kabel will be investing more than ₹ 1 crore towards the Higher Secondary education of the children of electricians.

The Kabel Star Scholarship Program is for those electrician’s children who have passed their 10th grade exams this year. Top 1,000 students will be selected and will be given a scholarship of ₹10,000 each. The guidelines for selection are simple and includes:

Students who have cleared 10th board exams with minimum 60% in their first attempt

The applicant’s father/mother should also register themselves as an electrician with RR Kabel

Talking about the scholarship program that is her brainchild and vision, Mrs. Kirti Kabra, Director, RR Global said, “Our objective through the Kabel Stars initiative is to encourage and empower the children of electricians to aim higher and build a strong future for themselves. We as a company strongly believe that our business growth will always be directly proportional to the success of our society and our stakeholders. The electrician community remains at the heart of our company and with this scholarship, we hope to provide their families and children with a brighter tomorrow. We want each Kabel Star to feed the curiosity within by pursuing higher studies that allows them to secure a stable and well- paying job of their choice. As a Made in India company, RR Kabel remains dedicated to the growth of this country and through such initiatives we hope to empower the children of today to become the leaders of tomorrow.”



The company believes in contributing beyond business and enlightening the lives of those who are deserving. This thought gave rise to the idea of the Kabel Star Scholarship Program by RR Kabel. These students are at the brink of taking the first step towards their future and RR Kabel wants to be a part of this very important milestone for these children.

RR Global started Mission Roshini in January 2020 as a part of the group's CSR initiative. The company’s efforts are dedicated towards education, empowerment, skill development, health and sustainable solutions. RR Global aims at creating lasting positive transformation into people’s lives by supporting development and personal growth, nurture talent, power people with technology and empower women to be future leaders.