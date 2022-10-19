Roposo and celebrity chef Saransh Goila co-create ‘Delishaas’, a modern cookware brand that makes cooking fun for all

The direct-to-consumer brand will have trendy cookware essentials which elevate everyday cooking experiences, add to the aesthetic appeal of kitchens, and help make food healthier

Celebrity chef and entrepreneur Saransh Goila has joined hands with India’s leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo to launch a co-created cookware brand ‘Delishaas’. With a product line of trendy, quirky, and high-quality cookware essentials, Delishaas celebrates the love of cooking. Millions of consumers will discover Delishaas live on Roposo, and on the Glance Lock Screen platform.

Demand for aesthetic cookware that also enables healthy cooking has grown over the past few years. This is partly due to the pandemic that inspired people to explore home cooking more. Discerning consumers started to look beyond basic utensils and showed a preference for cookware that elevates their cooking and dining experience at home. This trend has persisted, and double-digit industry growth is expected over the coming quarters. Delishaas intends to meet this rising demand with stylish yet healthy, durable, easy-to-clean cookware that appeals to modern consumers.

Delishaas - a play on the word delicious - is a signature term coined and popularized by Chef Saransh Goila on social media. The Delishaas brand embodies his personality as a self-confident young achiever and his philosophy of transforming cooking from a functional necessity to a fun and playful activity. Products under the label include pans, Dutch ovens, and kadhais, which use Tri-Ply and Greblon Technology. Delishaas cookware is free of Alkylphenol ethoxylates (APEO) & Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and other harmful chemicals, making food safer and healthier. These vessels are ergonomically designed to protect against spillage, while their state-of-the-art interior coating makes them scratch resistant. Designed for every cooking enthusiast, Delishaas cookware seeks to become a fun companion in the kitchen with its pop colors and design.

“I have always had a fun, passionate relationship with cooking and I wanted to conceptualize a simple, smart, and enjoyable cookware range that helps make cooking more accessible to all kinds of cooks,” said Chef Saransh. “Roposo is an ideal partner as it empowers discovery to delivery and allows me to scale the brand and its concept to millions of consumers. I am eager for people to create lasting, delightful cooking memories with the Delishaas range,” he added.

“Roposo enables celebrities and creators to launch brands that embody their personal ethos. Through Roposo and Glance, these brands potentially reach the most relevant and interested cohorts, in a fun, entertaining way,” said Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Roposo. “Chef Saransh’s cooking style is all about having fun in the process, which fits perfectly with our entertainment-first philosophy, and resonates well with our consumers. Delishaas will bring millions of cooking enthusiasts a truly differentiated product and help us tap into the fast-growing cookware market,” she added.

A number of co-created brands have been launched by Roposo over the last year through Glance Collective - a joint venture between Roposo’s parent company - Glance, and talent management firm, Collective Artists Network. These brands include ‘EK’ with Ektaa Kapoor in the home, wellness & ethnic-wear category, a limited-edition streetwear brand ‘KRA’ with BeYouNick (aka Nikunj Lotia), and DCRAF with Rana Daggubati in the men’s grooming market.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network said, “Our aim is to fuel the creator economy through multiple entrepreneurial opportunities. This launch comes on the heels of some world-class D2C products we have launched over the past year, and we expect to bring consumers more such exciting brands in the coming quarters. We are happy to launch another chapter in Saransh’s professional journey as a chef, author, TV show host and judge, and entrepreneur.”