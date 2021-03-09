Rejoinder to Bowenpally Story Published on SakshiPost 

"In the article dated March 06, 2021 published on Sakshi post website, the headline stated that the accused in the Bowenpally missing girl's case was a Temple worker which was inadvertently mentioned. Sakshi post wishes to clarify that it was a human error without any malafide intention or motive.

Sakshi post always abides by the editorial guidelines with utmost respect for all the religions. The error was unintentional and we regret the inconvenience caused. We've corrected the article for factual errors.