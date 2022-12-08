realme 10 Pro Series Specifications, Price in India

New Delhi: realme, India’s first brand to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone and the most trusted tech brand, today introduced its latest Youth Flagships smartphones - the realme 10 Pro+ 5G and realme 10 Pro 5G. The realme 10 Pro series 5G has been crafted with excellence, bringing an amazing Display, a flagship camera, powerful 5G processors to deliver par excellence performance, and realme UI 4.0 out of the box. With the latest addition to its Number series, realme is once again providing users with the leap-forward all-encompassing experience while also growing its presence in the mid-to-high-end segment.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “The realme Number series has been one of the most adored and adopted series amongst our users, in India as well as globally. Keeping our commitment to empowering youth through leap-forward technologies, we have always offered at least one leap-forward feature with every Number Series product, which is the absolute best in its price segment. With the realme 10 Pro series 5G, our aim is to bring more market-defining features to the Number series and bring to it a certain level of premiumness in features for users. Both these smartphones are equipped with flagship-level displays, and powerful 5G processors, reiterating our commitment to democratising 5G in India. We have successfully reached 50 million number series users globally out of which 30 million users are from India and undoubtedly our users will find realme 10 Pro series 5G to be a fantastic one as well. ”

Entering into the next level of growth with the Number series, realme introduced a new A-level realme "Spire" corporate strategy. Every product in the Number Series will now be the pinnacle of a robust realme product tower and will lead to one significant technological advancement. To showcase immersive 5G experience, realme 10 Pro+ 5G and realme 10 Pro 5G come out of the box with SA support, 9 5G bands on the realme 10 Pro+ 5G and 7 5G bands on the reame 10 Pro.

realme has collaborated with Jio on various product-led innovations through Out of the Box 5G SA , NRCA , VoNR to ensure True 5G experience. We are also trying to constantly get best-bundled offers to our Customers in partnership with Jio. Additionally realme has partnered with Jio to establish a True 5G experience zone at a select number of realme showrooms so that everyone can experience the new era of connectivity that the realme 10 Pro series brings.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited, said “We are very excited with yet another milestone partnership with our key partner realme. The true power of a powerful 5G smartphone like realme 10 Pro+ can be unleashed by a True 5G network like Jio. This is exactly what this partnership will showcase. Jio True 5G is the most advanced network not just in India, but in the world.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India:

1. Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with Zero dependency on 4G network

2. The largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands

3. Carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation

realme 10 Pro+ 5G, the best mid-premium curved display 5G smartphone brings a holistic experience for users

The realme 10 Pro+ 5G is the segment’s First smartphone equipped with Flagship-level 120Hz Curved Vision Display with India's first 2160Hz PWM dimming. The smartphone is only 2.33mm, realme’s Narrowest Bottom Bezel on a Curved Display Smartphone with a 93.65% Screen-to-body ratio. It’s the world's First OLED Display to receive a TUV Rheinland Flicker Free certificate. The realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with an attractive hyperspace design with an ultra-light body that weighs only 173g and boasts a 5000mAh battery allowing the smartphone to charge up to 50% in just 17 minutes. The smartphone is powered by Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset with a 6nm TSMC High-efficiency Processor with a 5,20,000 AnTuTu Benchmark. It sports a Flagship-level 108MP ProLight Camera with Nonapixel Plus Technology making pictures clearer and brighter along with the latest photography features such as Super Group Portrait, One Take, and Street Photography Mode 3.0 with Watermark to take stunning photos.

Key Highlights:

Flagship-level 120Hz Curved Display with world’s narrowest bottom bezel of any curved smartphone: realme 10 Pro+ 5G comes with curved display, segment’s First smartphone equipped with Flagship-level 120Hz Curved Vision Display which encompasses 950nits peak brightness, 61 degree Precision Curvature, 93.65% Screen-to-body ratio and received a HDR 10+ certification. The smartphone has the side bezels as thin as 1.41mm, and the bottom bezel is only 2.33mm, combined with the super symmetrical curved design on the front and back, providing a bezel-less visual experience and comfortable grip. The smartphone features India's First 2160Hz PWM Dimming DISPLAY, In dark environments (brightness below 90 nits) where DC dimming can’t work, the smartphone will automatically switch to 2160Hz PWM dimming mode to maintain accurate colors on display with a more comfortable eye experience. The dimming efficiency is increased by 4.5 times compared to the conventional 480Hz PWM in most smartphones. Dimming Efficiency Improvement Compared with 480Hz Higher Frequency than IEEE International lighting Standard 1250Hz Built-in Eye Protection. It has world's First OLED Display to receive TUV Rheinland flicker free certificate

Hyperspace Design with massive battery: The realme 10 Pro+ 5G features Hyperspace Design and is the incredible combination of thin body and lightweight. The smartphone is 7.78mm thin and weigh just 173g. The realme 10 Pro + 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which is further supported with realme's 67W dart charging solution, enabling the smartphone to charge up to 50% in 17 minutes and also has 38 layers of charging safety protections. The incredible combination of thin body, lightweight, and 5000mAh large battery makes realme 10 Pro+ the thinnest 5000mAh battery smartphone ever released globally.

Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset with superpowered 5G Speed and Efficiency: realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset with a 6nm TSMC High-efficiency Process. The powerful processor provides a higher and more stable gaming frame rate and overall gaming experience on mainstream games. The smartphone has received 5,20,000 AnTuTu Benchmark and has Dual SA modes and supports 44 streaming bands.

Smart interaction and seamless experience:realme 10 Pro+ 5G equipped with Smart Music AOD with two taps, users can easily control the audio on AOD, and get recommendations for music playlists based on their preferences.It has customised AOD which provides users with a wide variety of styles to choose from, which makes your realme phone both unique and artistic.

realme 10 Pro 5G, the First Flagship-level Display Smartphone with 1mm Ultra-slim Bezel in the segment

The realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 5G processor with 6nm process technology and features a 120Hz Boundless Display with 1mm Ultra-slim Side Bezels makes it stand out from its counterparts and provides a flagship-level immersive experience. The smartphone is powered by RAZR Technology, and High refresh rate. It sports a 108MP ProLight Camera with a 16 MP Selfie Camera along with the latest photography features such as Super Group Portrait, One Take, and Street Photography Mode 3.0 with Watermark to take stunning photos. realme 10 Pro 5G comes with a classic Hyperspace design with an 8.1mm Ultra-slim body, a 5000mAh battery supported by 33W Dart Charge, and Dual Stereo Speakers capable of bringing up the volume to 200% through software.

Key highlights: realme 10 Pro 5G

120Hz Boundless Display: realme 10 Pro 5G features a 120Hz boundless display with 1mm side bezels, makes it stand out from its counterparts and provides a flagship-level immersive experience. With the latest RAZR technology including InSeal Technology, TopNotch Technology, Active Antenna Switching, realme 10 Pro 5G comes with 1 mm side bezels and 1.15mm top bezel.

The realme 10 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.72” display and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz, the highest refresh rate in this segment. With a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.76%, the smartphone provides a smooth visual experience. The realme 10 Pro 5G display supports 6 levels of refresh rate - 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 60/90Hz, 90Hz/120Hz - which means the display can save high energy levels, elongating users’ usage periods. The smartphone has received TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, reducing 13% software-level blue light to provide comfort to the eyes.

High performance with Snapdragon 695 5G Processor: realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which uses a 6nm process to deliver improved performance and ensure power efficiency with a 15% improved CPU performance over its predecessor. realme 10 Pro shows a higher and more stable gaming frame rate, such as Arena of Valor, MLBB and Free Fire with up to 30% GPU performance improvement from the previous generation, thereby resulting in a smooth user experience.

Design: realme 10 Pro 5G features an incredible combination of thin body and lightweight. The smartphone is 8.11mm thin and weigh just 190g

Mega-battery with Dart charging support: realme 10 Pro 5G houses a 5000mAh battery which is further supported with a 33W dart charging solution, enabling the smartphone to charge up to 50% in just 29 minutes. The realme 10 Pro 5G features Safe charging. The Intelligent four-core chip identifies charging condition, adapter and interface overload, also protects overcurrent and battery fuse.

Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers: realme 10 Pro 5G comes with Dual Stereo Speakers capable of bringing up the volume to 200% through software. It is perfect for parties and entertainment.

Common features of the realme 10 Pro+ 5G and realme 10 Pro 5G

Camera: Coming with 108MP Prolight camera, realme 10 Pro+ 5G is the first smartphone in realme number series to go with HyperShot Imaging Architecture which includes the latest AI photography Engine, such as QuickShot Acceleration Engine, Image Fusion Engine, and Super Nightscape Engine. realme 10 Pro features a 16MP front camera with Ultra - clear Fusion Algorithm and AI Beauty Mode.Both the smartphone comes with the latest photography features such as Super Group Portrait, One Take, and Street Photography Mode 3.0 with Watermark to take stunning photos.

realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13: The realme 10 Pro+ 5G and realme 10 Pro 5G will be the first realme smartphones to come with realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out of the box. The new realme UI 4.0 adopts a card-styled layout, clustering different segments of information, as well as the new control center in these 'cards'.

