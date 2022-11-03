Ravinuthala Shashidhar awarded Doctorate from Osmania University

Hyderabad: Osmania University awarded Doctorate to Ravinuthala Shashidhar for his research on the topic “Anti Terrorism Laws in Post 9/11 world and Indian Laws - A Comparative Study” under the supervision of Prof. SB Dwarakanath in the Department of Law, Osmania University. Ravinuthala Shashidhar presented a research thesis with in-depth study on Anti-terrorism laws of various countries after the explosion of American Twin towers and their effectiveness, United Nations Security Council resolutions and their effect, the formation of various departments of the United Nations and their functions, the sources of terrorism in various forms in India, the performance of existing laws in India in suppressing terrorism, the need of new laws, the role of Indian courts in implementing Anti-terrorism laws, the necessity of stringent laws - protection of Human rights etc.

Several articles written by Ravinuthala Shashidhar related to this research were published by leading Legal journals. Ravinuthala Shashidhar has also participated and addressed in many National level seminars related to National Security as a part of the research.

After the extensive research on functioning of existing laws to suppress the world’s biggest problem - Terrorism, the suggestions given by Shashidhar about the steps to be taken in International level and the required changes in Indian laws were found very useful and are being appreciated by many legal experts.

Eminent people from various fields congratulated Ravinuthala Shashidhar, who led many student and social movements in the state, for completing his research in Anti-terrorism laws and achieving Doctorate from Osmania University.

