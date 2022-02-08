Ratha Saptami 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat Time for Surya Puja

Ratha Saptami is one of the important festivals for Hindus and it is dedicated to Lord Surya. Devotees of Lord Surya perform special pujas to seek the blessings of Lord Surya. Ratha Saptami falls on the Saptami tithi of Shukla Paksha in Magha month. It is also known as Ratha Saptami or Magha Saptami.

Ratha Saptami Timings:

Ratha Saptami Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami - 05:22 to 07:06am

Saptami Tithi Begins - 04:37 am on Feb 07, 2022

Saptami Tithi Ends - 06:15am on Feb 08, 2022



Ratha Saptami Mantras:

Brahmaswaroopo udaye madhyahnethu Maheswaraha, Asthakale swayam Vishnu Trayimoorthi Diwakaraha.

Surya Mantra:

Namah Suryaya Shantaya Sarvaroga Nivaarine

Ayu rarogya maisvairyam dehi devah jagatpate

Om Sapt Turangay Vidhmahe Sahasra Kirnay Dheemahi Tanno Ravi Prachodyat

Om Bhaskaray Vidmahe Mahadutyathikaraya Dheemahi Tanah Surya Prachodayat

Devotees will also chant Aditya Hrudayam.

On the day of Ratha Saptami, devotees take a bath during the Arunodaya period that prevails for about one and half hours before sunrise. Devotees believe that doing so would give them good health and be able to get rid of all types of ailments and diseases. So, Ratha Saptami is also called Arogya Saptami.

Ratha Saptami Importance:

According to mythology, Sage Kashyapa and Aditi welcomed their child, the Sun God. Each zodiac sign is represented by one of the twelve wheels of the Sun God's chariot. The seven horses also represent the rainbow's seven colours. Another theory is that the seven horses represent the seven days of the week.

