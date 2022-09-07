Rapido Conducted A CPR Training Session For Its Captains In Hyderabad

Through this initiative, the brand wanted to highlight that health emergencies like cardiac arrests need immediate attention. Therefore, the basic knowledge of CPR is a must

The CPR session directed for the Captains enabled them to become first responders and step in for help

Rapido, India's leading bike-taxi and auto service, is already rooted for instilling the emotion of helping people in case of emergencies. Creating awareness about the same and empowering its Captains, the company conducted a CPR training session in Hyderabad, between 11 AM- 2 PM. This activity was organized in Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals, the fastest growing super specialty tertiary care hospital in the city, offering healthcare services of international standards.

Medical emergencies are unforeseen, and a few seconds’ delays could cost people their lives. Basic knowledge of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) can play an integral role in saving many lives. The brand’s core objective behind organizing this session was to ensure that people get the required help in life-threatening medical situations such as cardiac arrests. Rapido will not only reduce the risk associated with the condition but also empower its Captains to be the first responders. This Basic Life Support workshop will offer the Captains, the potential riders, and others in the vicinity a sense of safety.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, commenting on the same, said, “Whether we are at home, at work, or on a ride, health emergencies can occur in the most unexpected moments. Unfortunately, a significant percentage of cardiac arrest victims take their last breath before help arrives at the spot. The major reason for this is the lack of skilled CPR professionals within proximity to offer the needed assistance. With this CPR session, we wish to bring awareness about timely help during medical emergencies.. And for this, we were sure that Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals would be the right venue partner. We are grateful to them for their support and hope we at Rapido can contribute to saving lives with this insightful CPR session.”

For the brand, Hyderabad is one of the prominent markets with vast growth potential. Sri Sri Holistic Hospitals in the city combines the best of modern hospital design and medical technology with a pleasant ambiance. From diagnosis to rehabilitation, the doctors and the medical staff are seasoned professionals taking care of the patients humanely.