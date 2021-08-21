Raksha Bandhan Gifting Made Easy By TheBagTales

Mumbai: Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and you are still trying to figure out what will make your sister jump with joy well, then cheer up men!! TheBagTales is here to solve your gifting dilemmas with its exquisite and luxurious range of handbags, clutches, slings, and wristlets.

Known for their Signature Wooden clutches, made of pure Sheesham Wood, handcrafted by Indian local karigars, TheBagTales provides a wide variety of clutches, wristlets and trendy slings that can complement any look may it be Chic, Minimal or Versatile.

One of the few Indian homegrown brands to make pure Sheesham Wood clutches, these clutches style well with Indian as well as Western outfits.

Here are some of their wooden clutches, which your sister will love to flaunt around!