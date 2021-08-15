Raksha Bandhan Gifting Ideas For Your Sister

Raksha Bandhan is one of India's most beautiful and oldest festivals. It is the celebration of brotherhood and the sibling bond. It is celebrated on the day of the full moon in the lunar calendar month of Sravan. The festival is near and that means you must be thinking of ideas and what to gift to your sibling.

This year the festival is being celebrated on August 22. A sister ties the Rakhi around the wrist of her brother which is like a knot for their bond. It is a representation of their love and bond. The brother promises to protect his sister forever.

If you are looking for ideas on what to gift your sibling, take a look at our list. Check out ideas for your sister.

Raksha Bandhan Gifting Ideas For Sister

1. Make-up Products

You cannot go wrong with makeup items. But be careful as to what brand your sister prefers. You can buy her favourite makeup stuff from her favourite brand. It could be lipstick, or an eyeshadow palette, or anything else.

2. Facemask and Care Items

Nowadays, the usage of face masks (sheet masks) has become very common. Ladies are really into it. It is good for the skin and is available to everyone. You can definitely go for it.

3. Skincare Hampers

You will find many hampers online. There will be lotion, cleanser, toner, and other skincare items in it. You can buy the set as a gift. It will surely make your sister happy.

4. Perfume

It is another amazing gift. Some people are really into perfumes and fragrances. They love collecting perfumes and using them as per the occasion. This makes a good gift too.

5. Handbag/Purse

An elegant handbag or a purse is a useful item. She can store money in the purse or in case of a handbag, the money, makeup item, her office ID card, or any other essential item that can go into it. A handbag will be nice for her collection.

6. Electronic Devices

In case you want to go for an expensive gift, you can go for a laptop. Your office-going sister might need it. Or you can buy her a new phone for sale from online shops like Amazon and Flipkart.

7. Gift For Your Pregnant Sister

Here the options increase. You can give her baby care products, maternity pants, a pregnancy journal, or a pregnancy pillow. Apart from the options above, ideas are increased in case your sister is pregnant.

Apart from this, you can always go for chocolates. Getting your sister, her favourite chocolates also make for the perfect gift. It is evergreen and always works the best. Watches, a heartfelt letter, photo-frame, customized mug are also evergreen items.