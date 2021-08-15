Raksha Bandhan 2021: What To Gift Your Brother This Rakhi?

One of India's most beautiful and oldest festivals is Raksha Bandhan. It's a day to celebrate a bond and the link between siblings. It is observed on the full moon day of the lunar calendar month Sravan. The festival is approaching, which means you must start brainstorming present ideas for your sibling.

The festival will be celebrated on August 22 this year. A sister ties the Rakhi around her brother's wrist, forming a knot that represents their bond. It's a symbol of their love and respect for each other. The brother swears that he will always protect his sister.

Since Rakhi is around the corner, you must be thinking about what to gift your brother? Well, the brother gifts you for tying the rakhi but in return, you can give him something too. If you are looking for ideas on what to gift your sibling, take a look at our list. Check out ideas for your brother.

Here are some ideas on what to gift your Brother

1. Dress For the Special Occasion

You can gift your brother a nice Kurta or suit or a nice shirt for Rakhi. He comes wearing your gift for the celebration or you can gift it to him after tying the Rakhi. How about Kurta?!!

2. Wallet To Keep His Money

Men don’t go around carrying a handbag, but what makes an essential item for them is a wallet. They can carry their money, cards, and ID in it. A wallet is always a good option.

3. Perfume/Deodorant

A nice fragrance to add to his collection. You can go with your brother’s preferred brand. Some guys really love to collect deodorants and use them according to the occasion.

4. Cups For His Favourite Beverage

If your brother is a tea or coffee lover then he will love this gift. Whenever he drinks the morning coffee or tea in this cup, he will remember you and your gift.

5. Grooming Kit

A kit like this for guys will include shaving items like cream, balm, aftershave, and of course razor. This is an essential item for every guy. He will surely have a use for it.

6. Video Games

Well, isn’t this the best gift ever? You can gift your brother a game CD or coupon for his favourite online game. With the gaming money, he will be able to buy his favourite skins in Fortnite or upgrade the weapons in Valorant.

7. Electronic Devices

If you want to give him something expensive, there are always electronic devices. You can go with a nice laptop or buy him a new phone. Depending on his requirement, you can give him a nice gift within budget. There will be a sale on electronic items now!

Apart from this, you can always go for chocolates. Getting your brother, his favourite chocolates also makes for the perfect gift. It is an evergreen gift and always works the best. Watch, belt, a heartfelt letter, photo frame, customized mug, or something to keep in his office, these items are also evergreen gifts.