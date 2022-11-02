Raashi Khanna Graces Inaugural Of Jewelry Store

Raashi Khanna is tad busy these days juggling between Telugu and Hindi films. The Pakka Commercial beauty is basking in the glory of her recent movie Sardar, which is doing incredible business at the worldwide box office.

The Karthi-starrer is a blockbuster in Tamil and a hit in Telugu.

Cutting to chase, the Thank You actress was the chief guest for the opening of the KISNA Jewellery store today. Speaking on the occasion, she said, "I am happy to be associated with KISNA on the occasion of its first franchise store launch in the city. KISNA's jewelry is beautifully curated and resonates with modern sensibilities. The collection of diamond rings is my personal favorite. The brand truly offers lightweight and versatile designs in jewelry that can be worn every day."

The pretty actress is also going to grace Omkar's popular reality show Dance Ikon soon. The show's organizers recently unleashed the promo of Dance Ikon.

On the career front, Raashi is occupied with a couple of films in Telugu and Tamil.