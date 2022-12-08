Quantum Energy Opens its First EV Dealership in Telangana

Hyderabad: Quantum Energy, a leading electric vehicles (EV) firm into design, development and manufacturing of electric scooters today launched its first dealership in Telangana at the Financial District in Hyderabad. The new dealership was inaugurated by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana in the presence of senior officials from Quantum Energy.

The state-of-the-art showroom displays the entire range of high-speed EV scooters – Elektron, Milan and Bziness, which have already been launched in the market and have received tremendous response. The dealership also showcases the new vehicle -Plasma which will be launched in early 2023. Quantum Energy dealerships will open up in Secunderabad and Warangal as well today. The company has already launched its products in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh And Maharashtra.

Quantum Energy brings advanced technology into India with inhouse design, development and manufacturing capabilities underMake in India Initiative. It is backed by the prestigious Kusalava group which has been in the automotive industry for the past 50 years. The company has its R&D centre and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The State Government of Telangana is also encouraging EV adoption in Shared Mobility like Public Transport, Institutional Transport And Logistics & Delivery Services which reduce the total cost of mobility by increasing the adoption of Electric Vehicles in public transportation.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan- Principal Secretary, Information technology (IT) Government of Telangana, congratulated and appreciated the team of Quantum Energy on their continuous endeavour to reduce the carbon footprint making India a cleaner and a greener country. He urged the company to manufacture more EV vehicles to make India more Eco Friendly.He also reiterated the State Government’s commitment to the support electric mobility mission and the efforts taken through the Electric Vehicle & Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030 to help reduction of pollution and to promote Recycle and Cascading of Batteries.

Speaking on the occasion, Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, Director, Quantum Energy limited said “We are delighted to launch in the State of Telangana with our new dealership and bring our high-speed EV vehicles closer to the customers. Our scooters have been developed with technology to deliver the best range without compromising on the performance. The focus has been on building high quality products at affordable prices in the Indian market. Encouraged by the response we have received for our vehicles; we have also started our second production facility with a total space of 85,000sq.ft. and production capacity of 5000 vehicles per month.”

Quantum Energy’s four EV Scooters - Plasma, Elektron,Milan and Bziness - offer a wide range of powerful, efficient, and cost-effective EV scooters for all its customers. When it comes to the specific models, the New Plasma powered by a 1500 W motor will clock a top speed of 60 km/h. In terms of range, a rider can expect to cover 120 km on a single full charge. Elektron,Milan come with a 1000W motor power and Bziness comes witha 1200W motor power,clocks a maximum speed of50km/h with range of 80-100 kms in different riding modes.The e-scooters are powered by advanced Lithium-ion batteries which get fully charged in 4hrs. The company is hopeful to make a mark in India’s embryonic EV two-wheeler market.

The batteries are powered by a smart BMS with multilevel safety protection to make sure they are extremely safe. The products have good gradeability for dual riders and riding uphill. Quantum has registered multiple design and utility patents. The scooters have been rigorously tested and validated for Indian road conditions he concluded.

