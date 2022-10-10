Pure Facets to Host Special Exhibition on 14th-15th October at Banjara Hills Store, Hyderabad

One of Hyderabad’s Leading Jewelry Outlets, Pure Facets, as a part of its Pre-Diwali exhibition this season, has curated a collection of Unique Artistic Jewelry pieces for the people of the city. These will be displayed at a special event hosted at Pure Facets Store, Plot. No 15, Road No. 10, Next to Sabyasachi Showroom, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on 14th and 15th October, 2022.

Pure Facets LLP has been in the business of exporting Diamond and Fine Jewelry to Europe, USA and the Middle Eastern Market for over 3 generations. They have previously partnered with renowned Jewelry Designer, Mrs. Shobha Asar, winner, Retail Jewelry Awards, 2017 across 6 categories ranging from ‘Best Design’ to ‘Best Retailer’ in retailing Exquisite Boutique Fine Jewelry. Today, Pure Facets proudly continues to carry the legacy of meeting their clients’ demands under their own brand name ‘Pure Facets LLP’.

Mrs. Pavitra Gandhi, Owner, Pure Facets LLP, is associated with over 150 Top Global Retail Brands under ‘Luxury Life Style Weekend’. With this association, she has garnered an eye for attention to detail for her Jewellery Venture which will help cater to clients as per international standards. Partnering with Top Jewellery Brands across India has given Mrs. Gandhi immense knowledge of the regional, cultural and traditional expectancies pertaining to designing and retailing jewelry. Speaking of the upcoming exhibition, she says, “The trend of physically going and checking out new and upcoming products personally has been soaring new heights, especially post pandemic. Exhibitions are a great way to rekindle the bonds with loyal customers and an opportunity to meet and make new ones.”

Pure Facets is also associated with Celebrity Designers and Brands to create a unique experience and product range never seen before. For this, it has hired top production managers from International Brands to curate exquisite fine traditional jewellery keeping in mind latest trends in colours, styles and designs to offer the younger generation a taste of luxury at affordable prices.