PUBG India Pre-registrations to Start on Google Play Store From May 18

South Korean video game developer Krafton announced the date for pre-registrations of its much-awaited game, the replacement of PUBG Mobile: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA. The PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September 2020 along with other Chinese apps.

The pre-registration for the game will go live on May 18 on the Google Play Store. Though there is no clarity on when the game will be released, it is anticipated that the game will be live soon after the registrations.

The Company, in a press statement, said that it will have specific rewards available for fans to claim, only if they pre-register for the game. "These rewards would be specific only to Indian players," it added. But the company is not clear when the game will release on iOS.

In order to pre-register, the users will have to go to Google Play Store and click on the “Pre-Register” button. The rewards will automatically be available to claim on the game launch. The game will be free to play for all users with in-app purchases, as was previously seen in PUBG Mobile.

To get rid of issues around addiction to the game among teenagers and youngsters, Krafton is going to implement new restrictions in the privacy policy for the upcoming game.

Here are some of the changes that are going to happen in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Those who are under the age of 18 can access the game for only three hours a day.

In-app purchases will be limited to only Rs. 7,000 per day for under 18 players. This was implemented as there were reports of teens spending lakhs of rupees on the game earlier.

Krafton is also trying to sort out the privacy issues, which led to the eventual banning of the game in India.

The company says all personal information will be stored, processed on servers in India and Singapore.

While not much is known about the upcoming game and whether it will be really different from PUBG Mobile, Krafton posted a new teaser for the Sanhok map on the official Facebook page. Based on the images shared so far, it looks like the game will be similar in design and spirit to the original PUBG Mobile with some tweaks for India.