Prof. SK Ishtiaque Ahmed is MANUU Registrar

Hyderabad: Prof. SK. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Persian expert from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi has joined Maulana Azad National Urdu University, as the new Registrar on February 01, 2022.

He has taken over charge from Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education and Training who was holding the office of the Registrar Incharge today in the presence of Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor. Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. S.M. Haseebuddin Quadri, Director, IQAC, Prof. Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Proctor, Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf, Dean, Student’s Welfare, Prof. Saneem Fatima, Dean, School of Commerce & Business Mngt., Prof. Razaullah Khan, Director I/c, DDE, Dr. P Munawar Hussain, Finance Officer I/c & Dr. Md. Zair Hussain, Controller of Examinations, were also present.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed was associated with the Centre of Persian & Central Asian Studies, JNU is an expert of Advance Translation & Interpretation, Indo-Persian Literature, Modern Persian Literature, Culture Studies (Persian World). He obtained his Ph.D. from JNU. Having more than 22 years of teaching & research experience, 17 doctoral research works were completed under his supervision, 8 more are in process and 25 M.Phil were awarded.

Prof. Ishtiaq Ahmed also has experience working with various ministries and ministers in the early days of his career. He also served in the Prime Minister's Office during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was also part of Prime Minister's delegation to Iran in April 2001. He has also served under former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed was awarded with Academic Excellence Award, Urdu Net , Japan and was invited as the Guest of Honour in 32nd International Book Fair, Tehran, Iran held in April-2019. He is also the editorial member of University Journal, Allama Tabatabayi University, Tehran, Iran as well as Persian Research Journal, University of Mazandaran, Iran. Zaban e Farsi dar Hind (Persian Language in India), Animal Fables from Modern Persia (Co-Author) and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad: Memar e Farhang e Hind o Irani,(Co-Author) are his recent peer reviewed Books. He also has five peer reviewed publications to his credit.

Prof. Ishtiaq Ahmed has participated in various seminars and conferences held in Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Bangladesh, Egypt, Japan, USA, France, Pakistan and other countries.

Dr. Zair Hussain appointed controller examinations

Earlier, Dr. Md. Zair Hussain joined as Controller of Examination, MANUU on 18-01-2022. He was the Incharge Principal of MANUU ITI Bengaluru. He has taken over the charge from Mr. Mirza Farhatullah Baig. Dr. Zair Hussain joined MANUU, Polytechnic Hyderabad in March 2015 as Associate Professor of Information Technology.

