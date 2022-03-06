Plum Celebrates And Recognizes Self-starters, Exponents And Elucidators

An act of goodness is not just about making a difference to others, but in itself is a source of happiness. Often, it’s the little things that count, things that don’t always turn into a statement. Plum – India’s leading beauty and personal care brand born with a philosophy of being clean, real, and good has launched #PlumGoodnessStories - an initiative to celebrate these stories of goodness. Taking this philosophy of spreading goodness stories beyond its products, the brand celebrates 'real' women who strive to make the world a better place through their work.

The International Women’s Day campaign by Plum stems from the thought that goodness comes in all shapes, sizes, and sentiments. Plum aims to break the cliché of goodness by celebrating several unique manifestations of it, with a core thought to celebrate the little things that count and the small acts that don’t always turn into a statement. This year, the spotlight is on 4 such women who strive to make a difference in their unique way.

Plum has put together a series of mini-episodes narrating the stories of 4 women spreading goodness in unconventional ways. From stepping up to demystify and un-complicate subjects to standing up to keep roads clear of traffic jams. From candidly speaking about sexual health, to supporting new moms with breastfeeding - their journey resonates with the brand ethos of "Be good". And that beautiful resonance has been amplified through #PlumGoodnessStories.

Speaking about the campaign, Shivani Behl, Chief Marketing Officer at Plum said, “Plum is all about saying no to artificial beauty standards, elevating self-care, and championing real goodness. So this Women’s Day we wanted to celebrate women who are unconventional in their own ways and have been spreading their bit of goodness. It’s inspiring to see how women trailblazers like Dr. Tanaya, Tanya, Adhunika, and Shubhi, have done such diverse, inspiring work that has a meaningful impact on society. Through our campaign #PlumGoodnessStories we wish to acknowledge their contributions towards the society and celebrate their victories.”

Here are the women Plum is honoring this Women’s Day -

Dr. Tanaya – Instagram: @dr_cuterus

Tanaya Narendra, better known as Dr Cuterus on Instagram, offers bite-sized info on sexual health, one post at a time. An Oxford-trained medical professional and a firm believer in the importance of sexual well-being for overall health, she talks about everything from period pain, PCOS/PCOD, sex, reproductive health for both men and women, menstrual health and hysterectomy, among others.

Tanya Appachu – Instagram: @yourinstalawyer

Tanya is a content creator who creates easy-to-follow videos on women's rights and law, explaining them in a simple and fun manner on her Instagram account Yourinstalawyer. Her content is focused on No sections | No clauses| No jargon. This helps take the intimidation factor out of understanding laws.

Adhunika Prakash- Instagram: @adhunikaprakash

Adhunika is the founder of Breastfeeding Support for Indian Mothers and is the author of Breast Potion.

Shubhi Jain – Instagram: @theshubhijain

Shubhi rose to fame as a traffic warden in Indore. Her unique way of handling traffic and raising awareness on traffic rules has won hearts on the internet. She has also founded Matiwala and works as a Radio Jockey at Radio Mirchi Indore.

Furthermore, Plum is also inviting its consumers (aka Plumsters) to share stories about the women whom they know have been spreading goodness in their own amazing ways. Plumsters can use the hashtag #PlumGoodnessStories and tag these amazing women who are helping spread real goodness.