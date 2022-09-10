​Platform 65, India’s Largest Toy-Train-Themed Restaurant Launched At Warangal

The unique concept-based group launches its toy train theme restaurant in Warangal

The focus will be to provide a fun-filled dining experience to the consumers along with serving around 500 plus varieties of food

Platform65, India’s largest toy-train-themed restaurant has launched its newest outlet in Warangal. With a unique dining concept, Platform 65 promises, food lovers at Warangal with a thrilling experience of food, being served by a toy train. The customers can enjoy authentic multi-cuisine flavors with a luxurious ambience. The new outlet marks the entry of the restaurant into Warangal market with an ambition to grow to multiple branches in the state.

With constant appreciation from food fan’s and an excellent customer review within two years, Platform65 has expanded its branches in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Recently, the 7th outlet of this ambitious group started at Bengaluru.

Claiming itself to be the new landmark for celebration in Warangal, Platform 65 offers its customers the chance to taste and enjoy a range of delicious mouth-watering dishes from Andhra, Telangana, and Chinese cuisines. The ambience of the restaurant is designed to look like a railway station where the seats resemble that of a train, and the tables named after different stations have mini railway tracks. The décor is set up such that each table has a station name like Bengaluru, Mysore, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Warangal, Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vijayawada, Tenali, Guntur, Rajamundry, Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, etc. The trains can carry up to two meals at a time and the customers' station receives a green signal on the toy traffic controller when it arrives.

Expressing his happiness during the inauguration Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar Garu MLA said such theme based restaurant in Warangal attracts more tourist to the temple city of Telangana and also mentioned more such theme restaurant are welcome to Warangal. Platform 65 is the stepping stone for it and wishes the best to the team of Platform 65

Banda Prakash MLC, Warangal Mr. Boda Dinna 30th Division Corporator - Warangal were also present during the inauguration of Platform 65 restaurant.

Speaking at the inauguration, Bala Subramanyam, Executive Director, Platform 65, (Warangal) said, “We are extremely delighted to celebrate this milestone. We are proud that Platform 65 has reached Warangal, it’s been quite an experiencing journey for us. It will be a pleasure to have the Warangal taste buds trying our food and hopefully it will be a big hit here. We would like to invite all Warangal people to come and experience the authentic cuisines, flavourful & mouth-watering dishes with royal ambience at our new restaurant at Warangal. We are sure that the foodies in the city will surely love to come back several times once they visit our restaurant”.

Set in a quirky rail theme that’s bound to set your hearts chugging when the train brings the food onto your table, Platform 65 focuses on providing experience-based dining with their chef's special dishes on the toy train.