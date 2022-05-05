Platform 65 celebrates Chand Raat Iftar Party with Tollywood directors

Celebrating the spirit of Eid in the city, Telugu film directors AS Ravi Kumar, Samudra, Veerabhadram Chowdary, and V. Dorairaj enjoy a lavish Iftar dinner with the staff of the toy-train themed restaurant

The holy month of Ramadan is about to end with Eid-ul-Fitr expected to be observed tomorrow and the Ramzan spirit is bubbling amongst all food lovers in the city. On the occasion of Chand Raat (the end of holy month of Ramzan fasting), Platform 65, India’s famous toy-themed train restauranthosted a lavish Iftar party at alltheir Hyderabad outlets-Kondapur, KPHB, Kompally, KPHB, andDilsukhnagar, Vijayawada,Vizag. RenowedTollywood film directors AS Ravi Kumar, Samudra, VeerabhadramChowdary, and V. Dorairaj, Sanjeev Naidu and staffwere part of the celebrations.

The Iftar dinner included a wide range of traditional cuisines,such as Fruit platter, Kebabs (chicken, mutton, fish, prawns), Biryani mutton and chicken, Veg and Non-Veg Starters garnished with dry fruits, and Veg carvings. Amongst the desserts were Double ka meeta, Sheer kurma, (traditional desserts), Apricot delight, Sitaaphalrabdi (signature dishes), Dry fruit malai(ice-cream),and Truffle pudding. Don’t keep your cravings too long, Download Platform 65delivery App now to enjoy the feast.

Platform 65 is India’s largest toy-train themed restaurant. When the restaurant’s toy-trains bring in the food onto your table, you are bound to be left spellbound. The experience of the ChaandRaat Iftar Dinner is certain to remain in the minds of food loversover the foryear long.

Sadgun Patha, ManagingDirector and CoFounder of Platform 65, said, “Hyderabad has always had a special place in its heart for Ramzan. The holy month of Ramadan is a beautiful time in the city, and when the fasting ends, ChaandRaat is an occasion for everybody to share Iftar with family, friends and acquaintance.strangers. We, at Platform 65, are extremely delighted to have hosted this Iftar dinner for all our Muslim brothers. We are also honoured and thankful for the presence of Tollywood’sprominent directorsAS Ravi Kumar, Samudra, Veerabhadram Chowdary, and V. Dorairajwith whom all our staff and customers had a great time. This gathering has been a meaningful way to develop fellowship with eachother over dinner and smiles. May this Eid bring prosperity and joy to everyone. We, at Platform 65, wish all our customers Happy Eid al-Fitr.”

A Train Themed Restaurant that’s focused on providing an experience-based dining, where the food is served on a mini toy train, Platform 65 is fast becoming a tourist attraction. Tourists and others in large numbers visit the theme restaurant to spend time with their family, friends,and others.