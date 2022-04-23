PK Gives 600 Slide PPT to Congress Chief, What's in It?

Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor is the topic of discussion right now across the country. This time, he is not sketching out strategies for a single party to win the elections, but rumours are doing the rounds that he is likely to join Congress soon.

It is known that he played a prominent role in Narendra Modi's prime ministerial campaign during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He has a proven record of bringing the party to power with his perfect strategies and analysis.

Can Prashant Kishor's entry into the grand old party of India revive Congress is the question that is doing the rounds in political circles?

According to sources, a special team in Congress wants him to cut off ties from all the other political parties so he can devote all his time to Congress alone. It is being said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will decide the role of PK in the Congress party. One more interesting question is if Congress Party will allow the party to be led by another non-Gandhian. The person leading the Congress into the 2024 polls can't be just any other party leader.

Sources claim that Prashant Kishor has prepared 600 slides and no one has seen the full presentation, but the gist of the copy is out. What is Prashant Kishor's plan to change Congress's fortunes? Here are some probable suggestions that PK may have proposed to the Congress High Command.

Congress should work on its leadership crisis.

The primary emphasis should on the East-South belt and alliance issues need to be resolved.

Congress party should work as a democratic organisation.

The party high command should also address nepotism and corruption issues.

Mobilize party workers and leaders at the grass-root level.

Party should focus on the failures of PM Modi.

The blueprint made by Prashant Kishor is also said to be roping in Mamata Banerjee, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chandrashekar Rao, Naveen Patnaik, and Arvind Kejriwal to join hands with Congress to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Another interesting news is that Congress may not have any tie-ups with Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Asaduddin Owaisi, and the CPI-M.

It is not going to be an easy ride to get the power back in the upcoming elections because Congress has been out of power forever now. In the recent past, the party has failed miserably in most of the elections. How things are going to work out for Congress and PK is the question? Let us wait and see.

