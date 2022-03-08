Peoples Pulse Post-Poll Survey Reports 2022 on UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab
POST POLLS SURVEY REPORT 2022: Voting for the Assembly Elections 2022 came to an end in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa. With the counting of votes for all five states is set to take place on March 10, Thursday, Peoples Pulse has come out with a Post-Polls Survey report about the results of the much-awaited and watched elections which were held in seven phases recently.
The reports will give a clear picture of what the people of these states have decided for the next 5 years along with seat projections, vote shares explained with graphs, and tabular data.
Click below for the full Post-Poll Survey Report for these 4 States
MANIPUR REPORT (2nd to 5th March 2022)
PUNJAB REPORT (23rd February to 1st March 2022)
UTTAR PRADESH REPORT
UTTARAKHAND REPORT (16th to 23rd February 2022)
Also Read: State Elections 2022: Pole Positions For AAP In Punjab And BJP In Uttarakhand