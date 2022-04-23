Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Where to Watch, India Time

On April 30, 2022, the first solar eclipse, known as the Surya Grahan, will occur. This is the first of two partial solar eclipses that will occur in 2022.

A partial eclipse of the sun will be visible immediately before and during sunset in regions of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans.

1. Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, casting a shadow on the Earth and covering the Sun's light in some locations completely or partially.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon blocks only a section of the solar disk. According to NASA, around 64% of the sun's disc will be blocked out at most in this event.

2. Timings

At 12:15 p.m. IST, the eclipse will begin and terminate at 4:07 p.m. IST. The eclipse will peak around 4:41 p.m. EDT (eastern daylight time), when the axis of the moon's shadow cone passes closest to Earth's centre, according to Earthsky.org.

3. What are the best places to watch?

Although the eclipse will not be seen in India, it will be viewable in South and West America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Antarctic Ocean.

Clear skies in Chile, Argentina, most of Uruguay, western Paraguay, southwestern Bolivia, southeastern Peru, and a small portion of southwestern Brazil will see the sun partially covered.

4. What is the best way to safely observe a partial eclipse?

Conventional sunglasses are not safe for viewing the sun. Therefore, solar watching or eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses. Also, even if the sun is partially or mostly veiled, it is never safe to look directly at it without a protective solar screen.

If you want to face the sun during a partial solar eclipse, you must wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses the entire time.

5. There will be another solar eclipse in 2022.

Another solar eclipse will occur later this year on October 25, but it will not be seen in India.