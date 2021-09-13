Parents Should Help Children Overcome Porn Addiction!

Schools have been shut in March 2020 due to the dangerous COVID-19 pandemic and children are attending classes online. Every kid is having an electronic gadget and it has become a must because they have to attend their classes. Now, the question is how far the kids are utilizing their gadgets in a proper way? With the easy access to the internet, today's young generation is falling prey to pornography. In the last couple of years, there is an increase in the usage of pornography amongst children. In a case like this, parents face a problem about how to deal with it. Most of the parents face the embarrassment to discuss pornography with their children. But, my dear parents don't turn a blind eye to this problem. Know how to help children to overcome porn addiction.

According to the studies, porn addiction starts in adolescence. However, parents may not realise it and may be clueless about how they got addicted to pornography. It is not the mistake of parents because they can't monitor the kids round the clock as they will be busy with their works and they might be in a perception that their kids are studying using gadgets.

Whenever you have identified that your child is watching porn or addicted to pornography then don't get panic. Here are some of the ways for parents to help children stop pornography addiction.

Express your love towards your child and tell them what problems they might face if they watch pornography and how it is going to affect their happiness and well-being.

Proper guidance will help children overcome pornography. Create awareness in your child about sex and explain to them that porn leads to sexual distortion.

Most of the children might watch pornography secretly. So, don't stalk your children online, open the lines of communication after the child admits the problem.

Don't overreact when you discover porn addiction in your child. Know how the child is exposed to such videos and try to deal with them by staying calm. Take necessary steps to ensure that pornography sites are blocked. Try to guide them with kindness.

Place computers and other electronic gadgets in an area that's clearly visible to everyone. Doing so would help your children not get into such activities.

If necessary don't hesitate to take your children to a professional.